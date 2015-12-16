(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, December 15 (Fitch) Banking sectors within the
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
region are likely to face a more challenging year ahead as
financial systems
adjust to slowing growth in China and the prospect of higher US
interest rates,
says Fitch Ratings in the agency's 2016 Outlook Report for the
region.
Earnings and capital buffers built up in recent years mean that
most banking
systems start from a position of strength going into this weaker
economic
backdrop. The exceptions are the large markets of China and
India, and the
frontier markets of Mongolia and Vietnam, although the outlook
for banks in
India and Vietnam is balanced by a more favourable economic
environment.
We have a higher proportion of banking systems on negative
sector outlooks for
2016 than was the case in 2015. This is driven by the prospect
of deteriorating
asset quality, a more cautious risk appetite from most banks
contributing to
weaker credit growth, and margin pressures - all of which is
likely to lead to
slower profit growth. Fitch views lower credit growth as a
positive development
from the perspective of financial sector stability.
With respect to the outlook on ratings, we have a stable outlook
on the
overwhelming majority except Mongolia and the Philippines
(negative and
positive, respectively). The predominantly stable outlook
reflects two factors:
first, that there is some tolerance in the ratings to slowing
growth, given the
buffers; and second, the rating outlooks reflect sovereign
support in the cases
where the Viability Ratings are lower than Issuer Default
Ratings. Support from
the authorities still matters in APAC.
Key downside risks are Chinese growth and US interest rates, as
rapid credit
growth and the accumulation of high private-sector debt since
2008 has made some
countries across the region sensitive to a major change in
economic conditions.
Fitch expects Chinese GDP growth to slow to 6.3% in 2016 and 6%
in 2017, and for
US interest rates to rise gradually in 2016. However, a more
severe China
slowdown and/or a sharper-than-expected increase in US rates
could lead to
greater economic headwinds, weaker APAC currencies, and possibly
higher domestic
interest rates - raising the cost of debt servicing.
For the Chinese banks, this would compound asset-quality and
earnings pressures
which are already mounting. For the rest of APAC, the more open
economies such
as Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan would be
affected, especially
those financial systems with the largest direct exposure to
China (Singapore,
Hong Kong, and Taiwan), while further weakness in commodity
prices would also be
likely - exposing Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia. Unhedged
lending in hard
currency that has been built up in some markets may also be
tested, which would
in turn have a knock-on impact for sectors in the supply chain -
affecting asset
quality more broadly in the local domestic banking system. That
said, currency
risks appear to be less than for other emerging market regions.
On a positive note, Fitch sees capital levels improving as
global regulatory
pressures begin to influence capital trends across the region,
with the
Australian banks continuing to lead the market. With the Total
Loss Absorbing
Capacity (TLAC) rules having been finalised, we could see this
beginning to
influence regulatory capital and TLAC-qualifying instruments
issuance trends -
as local regulators clarify their thinking in response to the
measures announced
by the Financial Stability Board in November 2015.
The report "2016 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the links in this media
release.
