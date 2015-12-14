(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) A vote to leave the EU would be
moderately credit
negative for the UK, raising risks to its medium-term growth and
investment
prospects, its external position, and the future of Scotland
within it, Fitch
Ratings says. Longer term, the economic impact of leaving the EU
is highly
uncertain, but the impact on the rating dynamics would be less
pronounced as
many of the UK's key rating fundamentals would remain intact
assuming UK-EU
trade relations are not meaningfully disrupted.
We forecast the UK referendum on EU membership to be held in
2H16 following
negotiations around the UK government's proposals for reform.
Our baseline is
that the UK will remain in the EU, but the risk of "Brexit" is
significant.
We expect the UK to be able to secure a deal reforming the terms
of its EU
membership. But there is a risk that the government may not get
agreement to
restrict "in-work" and family benefits for EU nationals working
in the UK. It
would then be harder for the pro-EU campaign to rally around the
call to stay in
a "reformed Europe".
The often unpredictable nature of such referendums means there
is a significant
possibility that the vote will tip towards Brexit and lead to
short-term
volatility in financial markets. Market turbulence need not have
any sovereign
ratings impact, but how Brexit would be achieved is highly
uncertain and the
negotiations could be lengthy and complicated. This would raise
at least three
key risks from a ratings perspective.
The first is the inevitable uncertainty a "Leave" vote would
generate for
medium-term growth and investment. This would be likely to have
at least a
short-term economic cost. Major foreign direct investment
decisions could be
delayed until the UK's relationship with the EU is clarified.
The duration and
scale of the economic impact would depend on whether a clearly
defined EU-UK
relationship can ultimately be achieved in an orderly way. If
so, the
longer-term economic impact may be modest.
Second, if the UK as a whole were to vote "Leave" but voters in
Scotland opted
for "Remain", a second referendum on Scottish independence would
become likely.
The Scottish National Party's dominant position in Scottish
politics and the
removal of one of the key arguments used against the
pro-independence campaign
(loss of EU membership) mean the risk of this second Scottish
poll delivering a
"Yes" to independence would be high. This would be negative for
the UK's rating,
as we have previously stated, not least because it would
increase UK gross
public debt/GDP by around 10% of GDP, increase the size of its
external balance
sheet and potentially lead to currency mismatches in the banking
sector.
Third, access to EU markets, including services, where the UK
has a comparative
advantage, would be an important part of our credit assessment.
Early statements
by UK and EU leaders after a "Leave" vote would provide
important guidance on
the future relationship, although the final position would
possibly not be known
for one or two years. Ultimately, we believe a UK-EU free trade
deal would be
likely, as this is in the interest of both parties. But its
precise terms, and
the implications for the UK's large financial services sector in
particular, are
difficult to predict and subject to political uncertainty.
A "Leave" vote would put pressure on the rating due to the
near-term risks it
would raise. In this event, we would formally review the UK's
rating. The
longer-term impact on the UK's rating dynamics would probably be
less
pronounced, if UK-EU trade relations are not subject to
large-scale or permanent
disruption. Many credit fundamentals would remain intact,
including a
high-income and flexible economy, strong policy-making, and
sterling's minor
reserve currency status. The UK's relatively high public debt
remains the key
rating driver over the medium to long term.
We affirmed the UK's 'AA+'/Stable Rating on 11 December 2015.
Our "2016 Outlook:
Western European Sovereigns" will be available on
www.fitchratings.com this
week.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
