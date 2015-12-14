(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) A vote to leave the EU would be moderately credit negative for the UK, raising risks to its medium-term growth and investment prospects, its external position, and the future of Scotland within it, Fitch Ratings says. Longer term, the economic impact of leaving the EU is highly uncertain, but the impact on the rating dynamics would be less pronounced as many of the UK's key rating fundamentals would remain intact assuming UK-EU trade relations are not meaningfully disrupted. We forecast the UK referendum on EU membership to be held in 2H16 following negotiations around the UK government's proposals for reform. Our baseline is that the UK will remain in the EU, but the risk of "Brexit" is significant. We expect the UK to be able to secure a deal reforming the terms of its EU membership. But there is a risk that the government may not get agreement to restrict "in-work" and family benefits for EU nationals working in the UK. It would then be harder for the pro-EU campaign to rally around the call to stay in a "reformed Europe". The often unpredictable nature of such referendums means there is a significant possibility that the vote will tip towards Brexit and lead to short-term volatility in financial markets. Market turbulence need not have any sovereign ratings impact, but how Brexit would be achieved is highly uncertain and the negotiations could be lengthy and complicated. This would raise at least three key risks from a ratings perspective. The first is the inevitable uncertainty a "Leave" vote would generate for medium-term growth and investment. This would be likely to have at least a short-term economic cost. Major foreign direct investment decisions could be delayed until the UK's relationship with the EU is clarified. The duration and scale of the economic impact would depend on whether a clearly defined EU-UK relationship can ultimately be achieved in an orderly way. If so, the longer-term economic impact may be modest. Second, if the UK as a whole were to vote "Leave" but voters in Scotland opted for "Remain", a second referendum on Scottish independence would become likely. The Scottish National Party's dominant position in Scottish politics and the removal of one of the key arguments used against the pro-independence campaign (loss of EU membership) mean the risk of this second Scottish poll delivering a "Yes" to independence would be high. This would be negative for the UK's rating, as we have previously stated, not least because it would increase UK gross public debt/GDP by around 10% of GDP, increase the size of its external balance sheet and potentially lead to currency mismatches in the banking sector. Third, access to EU markets, including services, where the UK has a comparative advantage, would be an important part of our credit assessment. Early statements by UK and EU leaders after a "Leave" vote would provide important guidance on the future relationship, although the final position would possibly not be known for one or two years. Ultimately, we believe a UK-EU free trade deal would be likely, as this is in the interest of both parties. But its precise terms, and the implications for the UK's large financial services sector in particular, are difficult to predict and subject to political uncertainty. A "Leave" vote would put pressure on the rating due to the near-term risks it would raise. In this event, we would formally review the UK's rating. The longer-term impact on the UK's rating dynamics would probably be less pronounced, if UK-EU trade relations are not subject to large-scale or permanent disruption. Many credit fundamentals would remain intact, including a high-income and flexible economy, strong policy-making, and sterling's minor reserve currency status. The UK's relatively high public debt remains the key rating driver over the medium to long term. We affirmed the UK's 'AA+'/Stable Rating on 11 December 2015. 