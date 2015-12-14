(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Old
Mutual plc's (Old
Mutual) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Old
Mutual Life
Assurance Company's (South Africa) (OMLACSA) National Insurer
Financial Strength
Rating (IFS) at 'AAA(zaf)' and Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance
Company
Limited's (OMW) IFS at 'A-'. The agency simultaneously
downgraded Mutual &
Federal Insurance Company Limited's (M&F) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
The rating actions follow the recent downgrade of South Africa's
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to Long-term foreign currency 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
and to Long-term
local currency 'BBB' from 'BBB+', as outlined in the commentary
titled 'Fitch
Downgrades South Africa to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' published on
4 December 2015
on www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Old Mutual's ratings are constrained by the South African
sovereign rating. On
an unconstrained basis, the ratings reflect the group's position
as the
market-leading life insurer and largest fund manager in South
Africa, and
significant presence in the UK savings market. The group also
has non-life
operations in South Africa through M&F , and an asset management
business in the
US.
M&F's IFS rating, as well as the implied international IFS
rating for the Old
Mutual group's South African operations, is one notch higher
than the South
African sovereign local currency rating (BBB/Stable), reflecting
Old Mutual's
geographical diversification with a sizeable proportion of
earnings generated in
the UK and Europe.
Fitch considers M&F and its subsidiary, Mutual & Federal Risk
Financing Limited
(M&F RF), as "Core" to the Old Mutual group under the agency's
insurance group
rating methodology, based on its importance to Old Mutual's
strategy and
integration of management into the Old Mutual group. As a result
M&F's IFS
rating benefits from uplift from its standalone profile to one
notch above South
Africa's local currency IDR.
The affirmation of OMW at 'A-', two notches above South Africa's
local currency
IDR, reflects Fitch's view that the possibility of OMW resources
being called
upon to support the South African operations is remote.
OMLACSA's and M&F's National scale ratings have not been
affected by the
sovereign downgrade, as the relative creditworthiness of South
African insurance
groups remains unchanged, in Fitch's view. The main
industry-wide risk factors
to South African insurers' ratings remain broadly unchanged, in
Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A one-notch upgrade or downgrade of the South African sovereign
rating would
trigger a corresponding upgrade or downgrade of M&F's IFS
rating.
A one-notch downgrade of the South African sovereign rating
would not trigger a
downgrade of OMW's ratings, but could trigger a one-notch
downgrade of Old
Mutual's ratings.
A change to the sovereign ratings is unlikely to affect the
National IFS ratings
of the Old Mutual group, including M&F, as the relativity of
these ratings to
that of the best credits in South Africa is expected to remain
unaffected.
The Old Mutual group's international-scale ratings could be
downgraded if there
is a material reduction in the geographical diversification of
earnings or
deterioration in the quality of non-South African earnings, with
hard-currency
cover falling below 2x.
OMLACSA's National ratings would be downgraded if its
creditworthiness
deteriorates materially relative to the South African sovereign
and its peers in
the South African market.
Given Fitch's view that M&F RF is "Core" to M&F and in turn M&F
is "Core" to the
Old Mutual group under Fitch's insurance group rating
methodology, any upgrade
or downgrade of Old Mutual's ratings could lead to a
corresponding change in
M&F's ratings. A downgrade of M&F RF's ratings could also be
triggered by a
change in M&F RF's "Core" status within M&F.
A downgrade of M&F could also be triggered by deterioration in
the standalone
profile of M&F to an extent that Fitch no longer considers it as
"Core" to Old
Mutual. This could result from sustained weak operating
performance, lower
capitalisation and/or severe weakening in M&F's market share.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Old Mutual plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Limited
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-' '; Outlook Stable
Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited (M&F)
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
