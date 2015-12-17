(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on South
Korea-based NongHyup Bank
(NHB) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch
has assigned a
Viability Rating (VR) to NHB at 'bbb'. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this Rating Action Commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's IDRs, senior debt ratings, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor
reflect Fitch's belief of an extremely high probability that the
South Korean
government (AA-/Stable) would support NHB, if required. This
view is based on
NHB's systemic importance as one of Korea's largest commercial
lenders, with 10%
and 13% of the industry's total assets and deposits,
respectively.
Fitch no longer provides any additional rating uplift for its
policy roles as
these have become less significant and as a consequence we think
that the
authorities are less likely to differentiate between NHB and
Korea's other
systemically important banks in terms of access to extraordinary
support in
times of need. The Stable Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook on
South Korea.
The Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'F1' in line with Fitch's
typical approach
stated in its rating criteria when applied to support-driven
ratings.
VIABILITY RATING
The 'bbb' Viability Rating reflects NHB's significant local
franchise and
linkage with NHB's ultimate parent National Agricultural
Cooperative Federation
(NACF), which are reflected in NHB's weaker risk control,
management quality,
and overall financial profile relative to the local industry
average.
NHB's franchise strength is to some degree offset by the
operational
relationship with NACF, in which NHB is incentivised to maximise
profits to
support NACF's distributions to its member cooperatives and
farmers, potentially
undermining the bank's longer-term strategy, business model and
risk management
relative to its Korean peers.
These factors are evident in NHB's weaker asset quality, with
precautionary-and-below loan ratio (3.4% at end-3Q15) being
higher than the
local commercial bank average (2.2%). Fitch expects NHB's loan
growth to be
broadly in line with the industry's as it has been in the past.
Korean banks,
including NHB, have been focusing on mortgages since 2010 as
they turned more
conservative in lending to the slowing corporate sectors.
NHB's profitability (ROA: 0.26% in 1H15) is noticeably below the
commercial
banks' average (ROA: 0.53%), because it pays a brand fee to NACF
(14bp of
average total assets in 2014) to support the latter's policy
roles and its
relatively weak fee and trading incomes and high credit costs.
However, at the
risk-adjusted net profit level before the brand fee (70bp in
2014), the bank is
more comparable with the commercial bank average (98bp). Fitch
believes that the
brand fee can be reduced if NHB were to come under stress.
NHB's funding and liquidity are better than that of local
commercial banks.
NHB's strong deposit base supports a loans/customer-deposits
ratio (105% at
end-1H15) that has been consistently better than the commercial
banks' average
(about 120%). While NHB has some foreign-currency wholesale
funding, its demand
for foreign-currency funds is significantly smaller than the
bigger commercial
banks because it has more modest foreign-currency operations.
Fitch expects NHB to maintain adequate capitalisation. The Fitch
Core Capital
ratio, adjusted for the exposure to individual cooperatives, was
about 11.1% at
end-2014 (the commercial bank average: 12.7%). The FCC ratio
before the
adjustment at end-3Q15 was 12.8%. NHB's regulatory capital ratio
benefits from
being allowed to risk-weight exposures to individual
cooperatives at 20% in line
with local regulations, whereas commercial banks have higher
risk weights.
Meanwhile, its direct parent NongHyup Financial Group Inc.
(NHFG) has a high
common-equity double leverage ratio (118% at end-3Q15). NHFG's
FCC ratio was
11.5% at end-3Q15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The IDRs, senior debt ratings, Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor are
sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or
ability of the
Korean authorities to provide timely support to the bank. This
might arise if
there is a significant change in the sovereign rating.
Furthermore, global
regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit government
support available
to banks may cause downward pressure on the ratings.
VIABILITY RATING
The bank's VR is sensitive to changes to Fitch's assumptions
around NHB's
relationship with its ultimate parent NACF, which impacts the
assessment of
management strength and risk appetite. Furthermore, Fitch may
upgrade NHB's VR
if there is a significant structural reduction in its burden to
support NACF's
distributions leading to stronger and sustainable profitability
and internal
capital generation. An upgrade may also come if NHB lowers its
risk appetite
significantly, which will be reflected in long-term loan quality
and credit
costs more in line (and consistently so) with higher-rated local
peers.
Conversely, the VR may be downgraded if NHB's risk appetite
increases
significantly, leading to deterioration in its asset quality and
capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
NongHyup Bank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt (including global medium-term note
programme) affirmed at
'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996890
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
