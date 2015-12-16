(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Fund Quality
Ratings of three fixed income funds managed by BNP Paribas
Investment Partners
(BNPP IP; 'Highest Standards') as follows:
Parvest Bond Euro Corporate affirmed at 'Strong'
Parvest Bond Euro affirmed at 'Good'
Parvest Bond Euro Medium Term affirmed at 'Good'
The rating affirmations are driven by the funds' robust and
well-balanced
investment processes that combine the independent inputs of
credit and
macro-economic research in a disciplined and formalised manner
and which embed
risk management. Parvest Bond Euro Corporate's 'Strong' rating
further reflects
a demonstrated investment edge in identifying and diversifying
sources of
returns within a tight risk-budgeting framework. All three funds
also benefit
from the depth of BNPP IP's fixed income and support resources
and a robust IT
platform.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Funds' Presentation
Parvest Bond Euro Corporate, Parvest Bond Euro and Parvest Bond
Euro Medium Term
are sub-funds of the Parvest Luxembourg SICAV, with EUR2.6bn,
EUR1.6bn and
EUR930m assets as of end-November 2015, respectively. They
follow an active,
primarily fundamental investment approach, with Parvest Bond
Euro Corporate
focusing on euro investment grade (IG) corporates and the two
other funds
allocating across euro sovereign and IG corporate bonds.
Investment Process
The investment process of Parvest Bond Euro Corporate is
disciplined and
team-based. A model portfolio drives portfolio construction,
emphasising the
diversification of strategies and sources of performance, within
a tight
risk-budgeting framework. Macro-economic views, formalised at
monthly credit
strategy committees, inform the risk-budgeting process, while
documented credit
research and relative value analysis support security selection.
Parvest Bond Euro and Bond Euro Medium Term combine investment
strategies across
different time periods and alpha sources (duration, yield curve,
sector and
credit selection). Portfolio duration is flexibly managed. The
in-house macro
view translates into the definition of three-month interest-rate
forecasts,
which form the basis for risk budget allocation. Country and
yield curve
analysis has been refined with the implementation of a
carry/roll-down analysis
tool. Portfolio construction reflects risk budget allocations
and team views,
formalised in model portfolios. The funds' strong portfolio and
risk monitoring
are differentiating factors in Fitch's view.
Resources
The euro corporate IG credit team consists of five experienced
portfolio
managers (PMs). The fund is run by Victoria Whitehead (15 years
of industry
experience), working closely with Christophe Auvity, global
credit Chief
Investment Officer (CIO).
The euro sovereign and aggregate team consists of 17 experienced
investment
professionals. The team is run by Patrick Barbe with 27 years of
experience and
company tenure. The team is organised according to a matrix
approach where
portfolio managers also have responsibilities for market
research and idea
generation, under the responsibility of four market heads.
The funds benefit from the separate in-house fundamental credit
research of 13
analysts and from dedicated fixed income risk managers in
addition to strong
shared operational and control functions. The fixed income
platform benefits
from a robust suite of third-party and proprietary applications.
Track Record
Parvest Bond Euro Corporate closely follows the benchmark
(Barclays Euro
Aggregate Corporate Index) in line with its objective (tracking
error target of
1%-1.5% and outperformance objective of 75bp gross of fees). For
this reason
Fitch expects it to be a median performer in most market regimes
and over the
long term. Nevertheless, over three years to end-November 2015,
the fund has
outperformed its benchmark net of fees and category by 0.71% and
2.49%,
respectively. Credit selection has been the main driver of
performance over the
past three years.
Parvest Bond Euro has a long-term, sound, consistent
risk-adjusted performance
compared with peers but has underperformed relative to the index
(Barclays Euro
Aggregate Bond Index). Over the 12 months to end-November 2015
the fund returned
2.1%, outperforming its Lipper category by 0.9% but lagging the
index by 0.7%.
It is managed with a tight soft-tracking error target of 1.5%.
Parvest Bond Euro Medium Term has performed in line with its
peer group over the
past one year and modestly underperformed its benchmark
(Barclays Euro Aggregate
3-5 Years Bond Index). It is lagging behind peers and benchmark
over a three-
and five-year period but is nonetheless achieving Lipper Leader
scores of 3 over
three, five and 10 years.
Fund Manager
BNPP IP is the asset management arm of BNP Paribas banking group
(A+/Stable/F1).
As at end-September 2015, the company had EUR509bn of assets
under management
(40% in fixed income). BNPP IP is rated 'Highest Standards',
reflecting an
investment platform and operational framework that Fitch
considers to be
superior than the standards applied by institutional investors
in international
markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could result in a
downgrade of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in
significant
structural deterioration in the fund's performance or a material
deviation from
their risk objectives or an inability to meet substantial
redemptions requests
in an appropriate manner. Key man risk is limited given the
depth of the
investment and research team and the process-driven investment
approach.
Fitch sees little potential for an upgrade of Parvest Euro
Corporate, given the
specific nature of the fund (tracking error target being a
constraint on the
ability to outperform) as well as its already high ratings. An
upgrade of
Parvest Bond Euro and Parvest Bond Euro Medium Term could result
from a proven
ability to outperform their respective indices and peers
consistently on a
risk-adjusted basis over five years.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Manuel Arrive, CFA (Parvest Euro Corporate)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA (Parvest Bond Euro and Parvest Bond Euro
Medium Term)
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analysts
Manuel Arrive, CFA (Parvest Bond Euro and Parvest Bond Euro
Medium Term)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA (Parvest Euro Corporate)
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairman
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
