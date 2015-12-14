(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) The replacement of a second finance
minister in
South Africa within five days has not enhanced confidence in
government
effectiveness and leaves questions over the direction of
economic policy, Fitch
Ratings says. In this context, February's budget will be an
important event in
assessing the government's commitment to prudent management of
the public
finances.
President Jacob Zuma yesterday said that Pravin Gordhan would
replace David van
Rooyen as finance minister. Unlike van Rooyen, Gordhan is a
known quantity. He
served as finance minister from 2009 to 2014 and built up a
reputation for
disciplined management of the public finances.
Gordhan said today that the government's expenditure ceiling is
"sacrosanct" and
that "we will unreservedly continue our fiscal consolidation
process and we will
stabilise our debt in the medium term". Fitch views the nominal
non-interest
ceiling, which the government has met since 2012, as an
important pillar of
fiscal discipline.
Gordhan pledged to maintain growth-enhancing projects and
programmes supporting
the poor, while redoubling efforts to ensure the efficiency of
public spending,
reduce corruption and enhance transparency. He also emphasised
that any support
for state-owned enterprises will be done in a fiscally
sustainable manner.
Nevertheless, the reappointment of Gordhan does not remove all
the uncertainty
over government effectiveness and the coherence and credibility
of economic
policy generated during a turbulent week. Zuma had only
announced the
appointment of the little-known van Rooyen in place of Nhlanhla
Nene on 9
December, while failing to provide clarity over the rationale
for the change.
The move sparked a sharp drop in the rand and rise in government
bond yields.
Some of van Rooyen's few public comments had talked of the need
to increase the
"accessibility" of the National Treasury and making it the "axis
of our
development agenda".
The market reaction to van Rooyen and Zuma's subsequent U-turn
may strengthen
the hand of Gordhan and those in the cabinet arguing for prudent
fiscal policy,
at least in the near-term. However, the earlier appointment of
van Rooyen in
place of Nene still raises questions over Zuma's motivation for
the change and
what it reveals about his economic policy preferences.
As we said last week, change in leadership at the Treasury would
be relevant to
our sovereign rating assessment if it led to a loosening of
fiscal policy or
weakening in the transparency and financial management of
state-owned companies,
which represent a contingent liability to the sovereign. Clarity
over government
policy regarding the proposed nuclear power building programme
and procurement
plans by South Africa Airways will also be instructive in the
wake of this
week's events.
We identified looser fiscal policy that resulted in a failure to
stabilise the
ratio of government debt/GDP as a rating sensitivity when we
downgraded South
African to 'BBB-'/Stable on 4 December. The main driver of our
downgrade was
further weakening in GDP growth performance and potential. This
in turn has made
it difficult to reduce the budget deficit and pushed up gross
general government
debt to GDP, which will increase to 51% at end 2015/2016, nearly
double the
level seen in 2008/2009.
Contact:
Ed Parker
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1176
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.