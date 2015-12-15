(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Frankfurt/London-14
December 2015:
Fitch Ratings says the recent downgrade of Deutsche Postbank's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR, DPB, BBB+/Evolving/F2) (see "Fitch Downgrades
Postbank to
'BBB+/F2'; Rating Watch Evolving" dated 10 December 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com) will not affect the rating (AAA/Stable) of
the bank's
mortgage Pfandbriefe. This is because the rating can sustain a
downgrade of
DPB's IDR by one notch to 'BBB' given its IDR uplift of 2
notches and a
Discontinuity Cap of 4 notches, which allow for an unchanged
rating on a
probability of default basis of 'AA'.
As the programme continues to be classified as dormant, Fitch
relies on the
publicly stated level of OC of 15% on a nominal base which
equals the unchanged
breakeven OC. This level of OC supports an 'AA' rating on a
tested probability
of default basis and allows for a two-notch uplift for
outstanding recoveries
given default. The OC commitment is only valid for Postbank`s
residential
mortgage Pfandbriefe programme (cover pool D) and features a
one-month notice
period.
The rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) the IDR is downgraded by two or more notches to 'BBB-' or
below; or (ii) the
number of notches represented by the D-Cap is reduced to two or
lower; or (iii)
the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 15%.
The Outlook is Stable, despite the Watch Evolving on the issuer,
since the
rating can sustain a downgrade of DPB's IDR by one notch.
