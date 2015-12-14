(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Newell
Rubbermaid Inc.'s
(Newell) 'BBB+' long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and F2
short term IDR on
Rating Watch Negative upon today's announcement that it will
acquire Jarden
Corporation (Jarden) for about $20 billion including assumed
debt. The
acquisition will be funded by Newell shares and approximately
$10 billion in new
debt issuances. The new debt will be also be used to refinance
Jarden's debt.
Fitch anticipates a two-notch downgrade to 'BBB-' upon
completion of the
acquisition. Newell will have meaningfully higher leverage for
two to three
years and higher-than-normal execution risk in achieving $500
million in
synergies given Jarden's highly decentralized business profile.
The transaction
is pending regulatory approvals and other customary conditions
but is expected
to close in the first half of 2016.
A full list of rating actions follow at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Business Profile
Fitch has previously cited Newell's effort to reshape its
portfolio towards
businesses and categories with higher margins, less cyclicality
or better
revenue growth prospects as a credit positive. The Jarden
acquisition provides
several of these attributes.
The acquisition will markedly reduce the cyclicality in Newell's
portfolio. The
company had several quarters of double-digit revenue decline
with higher
leverage in the last recession, though metrics and performance
bounced back
about a year later.
Increased Leverage
Fitch expects initial pro forma leverage near 5.5x including
combined debt
issued in fourth quarter 2015 to close several acquisitions, but
leverage should
trend to under 3.5x by the end of 2018 assuming underlying
trends remain strong
and targeted synergies are realized. The company is committed to
using the
strong cash generation from the combined entity to reduce debt.
Newell has historically operated with leverage in the 2.5x range
but has now
publicly committed to operate in the range of 3.0x-3.5x, which
is essentially a
change in financial policy. The rationale for the previous the
2.5x level was
necessitated by the company's more cyclical profile. The
business profile will
improve markedly, but Fitch notes there would be little
flexibility in the
ratings if gross leverage were managed at 3.5x and business
trends came in worse
than expected.
Scale and Strong Free Cash Flow (FCF) Generation
With $16 billion in pro forma revenues, the combined companies
will have scale
with both vendors and customers, particularly in international
markets. Jarden
is a cross-selling enterprise and could bring additional
benefits by gaining new
distribution and vice versa.
Fitch views the increased diversification of the product
portfolio as positive;
however, there is some concern related to the potential impact
of SKU
proliferation given Jarden's 120+ brands (ranging from plastic
cutlery to snow
skis) on Jarden's much lower cash conversion cycle and thus a
negative impact on
Newell's working capital.
Nonetheless, both companies have had strong FCF margins in the
5%-6% range over
the past three years and the combined company should generate
nearly $1 billion
in FCF annually, absent higher interest expense.
Vastly Different Operating Models
Jarden is a highly decentralized and entrepreneurial sales
enterprise which grew
via acquisitions from approximately $300 million in 2001 to a
pro forma $10
billion with several large acquisitions this year. It is a
holding company with
a relatively hands-off management style over the myriad of
companies and
management teams purchased over the years.
Newell, on the other hand, operates under a centralized business
model, raising
the possibility of a conflict in business approaches that could
hinder
integration. As a result, integration activities to achieve
synergies have to be
more thoughtful than most combinations to avoid meaningful
disruption or loss of
business.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for Newell on a standalone before the
Jarden acquisition
include:
--Newell maintains SG&A/Sales in the 25% range, and gross
margins remain near
current levels.
--Mid-singledigit organic growth and contributions from late
2014 acquisitions
are expected to fully offset currency pressure and lead to
meaningful
improvement in FCF to the $350 million to $400 million level in
2015-2016,
compared to an average of $287 million over the past four years.
--Barring meaningful acquisitions and/or shareholder-friendly
actions, Fitch
expects that the company can sustainably operate with leverage
of 2x-2.3x and
should be in this range after 2016.
Fitch's key assumptions for Newell on a combined basis with
Jarden include:
--Pro forma revenue around $16 billion in 2016 growing
approximately 3% in 2017
and 5% in 2018, and 2018 EBITDA margin of 19.5% assuming
synergies are realized
--Initial leverage of near 5.5x, trending down to under 3.5x
both on EBITDA
growth and debt reduction by 2018.
--FCF generation of nearly $1 billion annually in 2017 and 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Fitch anticipates that any downgrade would likely be
limited to two
notches once the acquisition closes. Future developments that
may individually
or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:
Marked and sustained declines in organic revenue to 1% or less
in the near term
could be an early indication of internal issues with integration
of the two
businesses. Organic sales have been particularly healthy for
both companies and
in the 5% rate recently with sector organic growth rates in the
2% to 5% range.
Failure to achieve the targeted $500 million of synergies in a
timely manner as
well as lack of significant debt reduction such that leverage of
3.5x or less is
not achieved by the end of 2018.
Positive: Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action in
the near term.
However, positive ratings momentum could result from a
commitment to operating
with leverage under 3x while maintaining strong business
momentum as exemplified
by organic growth rates in the 2% to 5% range.
LIQUIDITY
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Negative Watch.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'BBB+';
--$800 million revolving credit facility, 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes, 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR, 'F2';
--Commercial paper, 'F2'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ail=31
