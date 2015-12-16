(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Casino
Guichard-Perrachon SA's (Casino) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and its Short-term IDR at
'F3'. The
'BBB-'/'F3' senior unsecured rating also applies to all senior
unsecured debt
issued by Casino Finance SA (Casino's fully-owned financial
subsidiary) that is
guaranteed by Casino.
Fitch has also affirmed Casino's EUR600m perpetual preferred
constant maturity
swap securities and EUR750m deeply subordinated fixed to reset
rate (DS) notes
at 'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The 'BBB-' IDR continues to reflect Casino's strong business
profile, supported
by a large scale, leading market positions and diversified
revenue streams by
geography, sales channels and store formats. Fitch now assesses
the group's
financial profile through proportionately consolidated credit
metrics, as
opposed to full consolidation previously. On that basis, the
group's financial
profile is not in line with a 'BBB-' IDR due to high legacy
leverage and
important group capital structure imbalances. However, we expect
the latter to
improve strongly over 2016-2017.
Factoring in management's public commitment to an investment
grade rating and
limited execution risk in the announced 2016 EUR2bn+
deleveraging plan, we
forecast proportionally consolidated funds from operations (FFO)
net leverage to
decrease towards 4.0x by end-2017, a level consistent with a
'BBB-' rating. In
addition to the deleveraging plan a recovery in French profits
and cash flows
should more than offset a diminished contribution from Brazil
and thus support
the correction of the current capital structure imbalance. The
Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's view of Casino's operating performance
resilience and the
material size of the 2016 deleveraging plan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ongoing French Turnaround
Fitch expects Casino France's profits and cash flows to
significantly increase
from 2016. Like-for-like sales growth should be driven by the
group's successful
price repositioning, completed network refurbishment and a
mildly improving
trading environment characterised by more positive consumer
confidence and
abating price deflation.
While Fitch continues to expect intense competitive pressure in
the French
market, profitability should benefit from positive operating
leverage, the
diminishing effect of price cuts, the purchase partnerships
recently agreed with
Intermarche and DIA and cost-saving measures implemented in
2H15. These should
enable French EBITDA to reach at least EUR1bn in 2016. We expect
further working
capital optimisation to have been achieved in 2015, and more
generally increased
EBITDA and capex to reduce to sustainable levels to support cash
flows in the
next three years.
Diminished Contribution from Brazil
Fitch's recent affirmation of Brazilian subsidiary Grupo Pao de
Acucar's (GPA or
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)) National 'AA+(bra)'
rating with
Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the subsidiary will
be able to
endure the economic downturn through a near-term stabilisation
of its operating
performance and without experiencing a meaningful deterioration
in its financial
profile. However, this will not prevent GPA's profit and cash
contribution to
Casino group from diminishing over the medium term due to
subdued operating
performance and unfavourable BRL/EUR exchange rates.
Enhanced Diversification; Complex Group Structure
The acquisition of strategic stakes in various companies by the
French parent
company over the past two decades (Big C, GPA, Monoprix)
significantly enhances
the group's diversification by geography and store format.
However, as only the
French entities and Big C Vietnam are fully owned, Casino's
intricate group
structure involves significant minority interests, which
complicates the parent
company's access to cash, implying significant dividend leakage.
As the French parent company can exercise control of its foreign
subsidiaries'
operations and dividend policy through a majority of voting
rights, we therefore
now assess the group's financial profile through
proportionally-consolidated
credit metrics.
Important Capital Structure Imbalances
The complex group organisation has resulted in an imbalance
within its capital
structure, increasing Casino's financial risk profile. At
end-2014 close to 80%
of consolidated gross debt was located in France, while more
than 65% of the
readily available cash was located in its foreign subsidiaries.
This has
resulted in a sharp divergence between the parent company's
(including
100%-owned entities) leverage and the group's proportionally
consolidated
leverage. The mismatch between cash flow and liabilities is
relevant in that the
majority of the group's debt is denominated in euros, while a
significant
portion of the cash is generated in more volatile currencies
such as BRL.
We view positively the July 2015 reorganisation of the Latin
American assets as
a means to reducing the capital structure imbalances. The
exercise resulted in a
EUR1.7bn reduction in parent company's net debt. However, it has
resulted in
further dilution of Casino's economic interest in its Brazilian
entity to 32.8%
currently (end-2014: 41.3%). This means the parent company's
access to cash at
subsidiary level is more by way of assets or share realisations
than recurrent
dividend upstreaming.
High Legacy Leverage
Casino's high 2014 proportionally-consolidated FFO adjusted net
leverage of 5.9x
(before the impact of Latam assets reorganisation) reflects the
group's
acquisitive stance over the past years and capital structure
imbalances. This
lack of balance is exacerbated by downward pressure on
profitability in France
as well as management's strong investments to support the
turnaround of its
French operations.
Significant Deleveraging Plan
Fitch expects Casino's financial structure to strongly improve
by end-2017,
leading to a financial profile more consistent with a 'BBB-'
rating. This would
be reflected in both proportionally consolidated adjusted FFO
net leverage
falling towards 4.0x by end-2017 and a convergence in leverage
ratios at
proportionally consolidated group and parent company (including
100%-owned
entities) level, signalling rebalancing of debt and cash within
the structure.
Taking into account a conservative financial policy based on
limited M&A and
dividend increases, Fitch expects Casino's deleveraging process
to be supported
by the July 2015 Latam asset restructuring (proportionally
consolidated adjusted
FFO net leverage to decline to 5.5x at end-2015), the announced
2016 EUR2bn+
deleveraging plan and the expected uplift in French FFO and cash
generation.
Fitch sees limited execution risk in the EUR2bn+ deleveraging
plan due to the
attractiveness of the assets to be disposed and management's
commitment to reach
its objectives. The ratio convergence reflects Fitch's
expectation that the
deleveraging plan will primarily impact net debt at the parent
company level and
that France will improve its contribution to consolidated FFO.
Adequate Financial Flexibility
Casino's financial flexibility is consistent with a 'BBB-' IDR.
The group enjoys
well-spread debt maturities and comfortable liquidity, including
at the parent
company level (including 100%-owned entities). Furthermore,
Fitch projects
Casino's fixed charge cover ratio to be at or above 2.0x from
2016 (versus 1.8x
in 2014) both at the parent company level (including 100%-owned
entities) and on
a proportionally consolidated basis. This is due to a
combination of debt
repayments at the parent company level and higher cash flow
generation from the
100%-owned French entities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Casino
include:
-Decrease in sales in 2015 and 2016 due to weaker contribution
from GPA
resulting from deterioration in operating performance and
negative FX impact
-Drop in EBIT margin to 3.3% in 2015 (2014: 4.6%), driven by
lagging price cut
effect in France and Brazilian deterioration; back above 4% from
2017
-Capex down to EUR1.4bn in 2015 (3% of sales), driven by a
strong reduction in
both France and Brazil, and at maintenance levels thereafter
(2.3%-2.5% of
sales)
-Free cash flow (FCF) at 1% of sales, supported by working
capital optimisation
measures, lower capex and a limited increase in dividends
-EUR2bn cash proceeds from deleveraging plan in 2016,
acquisition spending
limited to EUR100m p.a. in 2017 and 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive
rating action
include:
-Group EBIT margin consistently above 4.5%, reflecting
sustainable turnaround in
France and recovery in Brazil
-Proportionally-consolidated fixed charge cover above 2.5x
-Proportionally-consolidated adjusted FFO net leverage below
3.5x on a sustained
basis
-Maintenance of a meaningful convergence between
proportionally-consolidated and
parent company's (including 100%-owned French entities) leverage
metrics,
reflecting adequate cash and debt match across the group
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
-A sharp contraction in both core French and group's
like-for-like revenue
growth and EBITDA
-Proportionally-consolidated fixed charge cover consistently
below 2.0x
-Proportionally-consolidated adjusted FFO net leverage
consistently above 4.0x
-Lack of meaningful convergence between proportionally
consolidated and parent
company's (including 100%-owned French entities) leverage
metrics, reflecting
continuing major capital structure imbalances
LIQUIDITY
At end-2014 Casino group had EUR7bn readily available cash on
balance sheet and
EUR4.2bn available and undrawn committed lines of credit, which
also represent
back-up lines for the group's commercial paper programme.
The parent company (including 100%-owned French entities) also
benefits from
adequate liquidity. At end-2014 its EUR2,385m short-term debt
was well covered
by EUR3,584m available and committed credit lines. Liquidity at
the holding
company level has been further boosted by the proceeds of the
Latam assets
reorganisation offsetting weak French operations' FCF relative
to debt
repayments in 2015.
Fitch calculates and monitors Casino's leverage ratio on a
proportionally
consolidated FFO net leverage basis. Fitch's adjusted net debt
encompasses all
of the group's debt-like obligations. These include Casino's
EUR600m hybrid
securities (0% equity treatment under Fitch's hybrid
methodology), 50% of
Casino's EUR750m reset rate notes (50% equity credit under
Fitch's hybrid
methodology), theoretical market exposure related to the total
return swaps
(TRS) on 3% of GPA's capital and on 2.5% of Big C Thailand's
capital, operating
leases (multiple varies according to country of operations and
rent type (fixed
vs. variable) as per Fitch's methodology) and various put
options. Our net debt
calculation also excludes cash that we deem not readily
available for debt
service (EUR315m in 2014).
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere serves on the board of Casino. Mr.
de Lacharriere is
the controlling shareholder of Fimalac, S.A., which owns a 20%
equity interest
in Fitch.
