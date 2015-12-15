(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Healthcare Recovery Tool
(Third Quarter
2015)
here
NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
updated recovery
analyses for the U.S. for-profit hospital operators rated below
'BB-' including:
--Community Health Systems, Inc.;
--Tenet Healthcare Corp.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Rating and Research >> Corporate Finance >> Leveraged Finance >>
U.S. Leveraged
Finance >> Healthcare Recovery Models
Contact:
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Robert Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
(pub. 12 Jun 2015)
here
