CHICAGO, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that the
ratings for Corning
Incorporated (Corning), including the 'BBB+' long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR), are unaffected by Corning's exchange of its shares in Dow
Corning
Corporation (Dow Corning), a joint venture with Dow Chemical
Company (Dow). A
full list of current ratings for Corning follows at the end of
this release.
Corning announced this morning the exchange of its shares in Dow
Corning for the
shares of a wholly owned Dow Corning entity, which holds shares
in Hemlock
Semiconductor (Hemlock), and $4.8 billion in cash, bolstering
liquidity. In
connection with the tax-free exchange, Corning retained a 40.25%
interest in
Hemlock, maker of polysilicon for semiconductors and solar
panels, which more
closely aligns with Corning's core technology and manufacturing
platforms.
Fitch believes Corning is likely to use cash in the new entity
to help fund the
company's capital allocation plan (the Plan) updated on Oct. 27,
2015. The Plan
includes investing approximately $10 billion to maintain
technology and market
leadership through 2019 and returning more than $10 billion to
shareholders,
including a $1.25 billion accelerated share repurchase (ASR)
program that
commenced in the current quarter. In connection with the Plan,
Corning raised
its target total leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA) to 2x
from 1.5x and
lowered target cash balances to $2 billion from $5 billion,
resulting in Fitch's
downgrade of Corning's ratings to 'BBB+' from 'A-' on Oct. 29,
2015.
Fitch expects operating performance for Hemlock will remain
volatile, given
cyclical semiconductor and solar panel demand patterns and
excess capacity
throughout the supply chain, despite restructuring actions aimed
at reducing
manufacturing costs. In addition, Hemlock's settlements of
long-term contracts
related to lower than expected contractual customer orders will
remain uneven,
adding to earnings volatility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook are supported by Fitch's expectations
for:
--Significant liquid crystal display (LCD) glass share
leadership and strong
market positions in fiber for telecom, and ceramic filters for
automotive
applications;
--Technology leadership from significant cumulative RD&E
investments, resulting
in strong operating EBITDA margin in the low- to mid-30s;
--Expectations for annual FCF over the longer term.
Concerns center on Corning's:
--Potentially limited headroom for operational shortfalls or
sustained
macroeconomic headwinds, given commitment to more aggressive
financial policies;
--Significant ongoing investments in RD&E and capital spending
requirements;
--Corning's need to offset meaningful annual average selling
price (ASP)
reductions in Display and Specialty Materials with manufacturing
efficiencies.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Organic sales growth is slightly down for 2015 and flat in
2016, on a constant
currency basis, followed by low-single-digit growth in
2017-2018.
--Acquisition spending is $250 million to $500 million annually
and adds roughly
0.5% of inorganic growth to the top line per year.
--Operating EBITDA margins remain above 30% through the forecast
period.
--Capital intensity remains in the mid-teens through the
forecast period.
--Shareholder returns are spread evenly through the forecast
period and,
including the
$1.25 billion ASR commencing in the current quarter, exceed $10
billion.
--Debt increases to support shareholder returns beginning in
2016. RATING
SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions could occur if Fitch expects:
--Total leverage sustained above 2.5x, from structurally lower
profitability or
debt issuance to pre-fund shareholder returns in conjunction
with a significant
macroeconomic slowdown; or
--Expectations for annual free cash flow sustained below $500
million.
A return to financial policies consistent with an 'A'-category
rating is
unexpected but could result in positive rating action.
LIQUIDITY
Corning's liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2015 was solid and consisted
of:
--$5 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term
investments, 60% of which
was located outside the U.S.;
--Undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility expiring Sept.
30, 2019. The
facility includes a maximum 50% debt-to-total capital covenant
(16.7% at Sept.
30, 2015).
Fitch's expectation for solid annual FCF approaching $500
million also supports
liquidity.
As of Sept. 30, 2015, total debt was $5.3 billion (including the
unrated $1.15
billion of convertible preferred stock after applying 50% equity
credit to $2.3
billion of preferred shares issued to Samsung).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Corning as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt rating 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured RCF 'BBB+'.
--Short-term IDR and CP at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact:
Relevant Committee Date Oct. 29, 2015
