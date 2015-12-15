(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Colombia's long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB' and 'BBB+',
respectively, with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on
Colombia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds are also affirmed at
'BBB' and
'BBB+', respectively. The country ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB+'
and the
short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Colombia's flexible and credible policy framework, improved
external buffers and
favorable macroeconomic performance in relation to 'BBB' peers
balance high
commodity dependence, increased external vulnerability, limited
fiscal
flexibility and structural constraints in terms of low GDP per
capita and weak
governance indicators.
Colombia's track record under its inflation-targeting regime,
flexible exchange
rate, and healthy banking system underpin its capacity to absorb
external shocks
and maintain macroeconomic and financial stability. The
flexibility of the
Colombian peso to absorb the oil shock and increased
international financial
volatility has been significant, reflecting Colombia's favorable
starting
position in terms of financial system robustness, limited FX
mismatches in the
economy and low inflation. The Colombian peso has depreciated by
close to 40%
since the oil price decline began in H214 and 20% since the end
of June 2015.
Nevertheless, strong depreciation of the Colombian peso, the
impact of El Nino
and a still dynamic domestic demand have pushed inflation above
the inflation
target at 3% (plus/minus 1 percentage point) and could average
4.9% in 2016. The
central bank has responded with 100bps in hikes since September
and is likely
continue to tighten monetary policy in order to bring headline
inflation and
expectations under control and support the reduction of external
imbalances.
Growth prospects have weakened, as Fitch expects the Colombian
economy to expand
by 2.8% in 2015, which could slow to 2.6% in 2016, as a tighter
monetary and
fiscal stance and lower regional public expenditure will weigh
on the positive
impact of the beginning of the execution of the 4G projects and
the full-year
impact of the expansion of the Cartagena refinery. The economy
could accelerate
in 2017 based on infrastructure execution and the easing of the
present trade
shock.
Colombia's external vulnerability is high as the current account
deficit could
reach 6.1% of GDP in 2015, thus exposing the country to changes
in investor
confidence and external debt build-up, as net FDI inflows will
likely reduce.
The current account deficit is expected to average 4.8% in
2016-2017 due to
slower growth, the weaker peso, the full-year positive
contribution of the
increased capacity of the Cartagena refinery, and recovery in
non-commodity
exports.
International reserves stood at USD46.8 billion at the end of
November 2015
(almost seven months of CXP) and the central bank has not sold
USD in the FX
market to stem the peso depreciation. Nevertheless, the
authorities have
indicated they will intervene in the event of high volatility
through an
option-based mechanism. Colombia renewed access to the
International Monetary
Fund's Flexible Credit Line (FCL) for USD5.45 billion to further
buttress shock
absorption capacity and policy credibility.
In spite of expenditure adjustments, central government deficits
are likely to
increase from 2.4% of GDP in 2014 to 3% and 3.6% in 2015 and
2016, respectively,
reflecting a loss equivalent to close to 3pp of GDP in oil
revenues between 2013
and 2016. Although the 2016 nominal fiscal deficit could be
higher under the
fiscal rule in the event of lower growth or weaker oil prices,
authorities have
stated they will make the necessary adjustments to contain
further fiscal
deterioration, thus committing to the 3.6% of GDP deficit
target.
Government debt, 44.7% of GDP in 2015, has increased and could
remain above the
'BBB' median over the forecast period. Nevertheless, deft
liability management
has improved currency, refinancing and interest rate risks.
General government
debt maturities will average 2.4% of GDP in 2015-2016, below 5%
average for the
'BBB' median.
Fiscal policy flexibility is constrained by a narrow revenue
base, a rigid
expenditure profile and limited fiscal savings. Hence, a policy
response is
necessary to provide a credible path for deficit reduction and
debt
stabilization in the medium term. The government has stated it
plans to
introduce a revenue-positive tax reform in first-half 2016 in
order to improve
the efficiency and broaden the base of the current tax system.
Colombia could reach a peace agreement in 2016 through the
conclusion of
negotiations with the FARC and a plebiscite process. The
implementation of a
peace agreement could provide a confidence boost in the short
term and medium-
to long-term benefits (i.e. with investment in energy and
agriculture) that
could increase growth prospects. In the near term and, given the
wider fiscal
deficit, such an agreement would highlight the importance for
the government to
rebuild its revenue base to accommodate required investment
without jeopardizing
fiscal consolidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a rating
action are:
Negative:
--Insufficient policy response that leads to faster fiscal
deterioration and a
rising debt trajectory;
--Continued deterioration of external credit metrics.
Positive:
--Significant strengthening of Colombia's external and fiscal
balance sheets;
--A higher growth trajectory that supports debt reduction and
reduces Colombia's
income gap with higher-rated sovereigns;
--Improvement in governance indicators reducing the gap with
'BBB' peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes that oil prices average USD55 in 2015, similar
to 2016, and
USD65 in 2017.
--Fitch assumes that authorities will undertake fiscal policy
measures to
confront the oil shock and lower growth.
-- Fitch assumes that the internal conflict in Colombia does not
jeopardize
investment and growth.
