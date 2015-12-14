(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains the Rating
Watch Positive
on the ratings of Willis Group Holdings PLC (Willis), including
the 'BBB-'
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Willis, Willis North America
Inc. (WNA), and
Trinity Acquisition plc. A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch placed the ratings on Rating Watch Positive on June 30,
2015, following
the announcement that Willis and professional services and
analytics firm Towers
Watson & Co. (TW) have agreed to an all-stock merger.
Today's action follows the announcement that shareholders of
Willis and TW have
approved the proposals necessary to complete the merger. The
companies expect
that the transaction will close very early in 2016. The merged
company will be
known as Willis Towers Watson (WTW).
The merger creates a larger, more diverse entity with operating
franchises in
several non-capital-intensive fee and commission-based
businesses including:
insurance brokerage, and consulting services in employee
benefits, human
resources and risk and capital management. The transaction also
creates
opportunities to leverage existing TW relationships to increase
penetration in
the larger U.S. P/C corporate market and to expand TW's
international profile.
Relatively low debt utilization at TW fosters considerably lower
pro forma
financial leverage for the combined WTW entity relative to
Willis debt/EBITDA of
3.3x at Sept. 30, 2015, although ultimate long-term capital
management plans and
tolerance for debt leverage are uncertain. Maintenance of
debt/EBITDA ratios of
2.0x or lower would be viewed positively in the rating
assessment.
Lower leverage, coupled with the inherent profitability of
Willis and TW's
operations, boosts pro forma interest coverage to low
double-digits, a
meaningful increase compared with Willis reported
EBITDA/interest expense of
5.6x for the trailing 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2015.
Key challenges and sources of uncertainty for WTW upon closing
of the
transaction include: integration of corporate and systems
function, realization
of anticipated expense savings, and retaining key employee and
clients going
forward.
Willis' ratings continue to reflect the company's strong
liquidity profile with
good cash flow generation and increasing financial flexibility,
favorable
competitive position as one of the top three global insurance
brokers, positive
organic growth and an operating EBIT margin of 15.8% at Sept.
30, 2015, which
remains in line with the company's closest peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
successful execution
of the TW merger in early 2016 and the purchase of remaining
shares of Gras
Savoye in fourth quarter 2015, as well as maintaining profit
margins in key
Willis and TW segments that are similar to historical norms,
sustaining a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.0x or better, and generating
EBITDA-to-interest ratios
averaging in the high single-digits.
Key rating triggers that could result in a return to a Stable
Outlook include
the unsuccessful close of the TW transaction or a material
near-term change in
financial profile or operating performance of the combined
company, a failure to
maintain average EBITDA-to-interest ratios of 5x or higher, an
increase in
financial leverage evidenced by debt/EBITDA above 3.0x, or a
material goodwill
impairment that cast doubt on the new entities' ability to
generate future
earnings and cash flows.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch maintains the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
Willis Group Holdings PLC
--IDR 'BBB-';
--4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2016 'BBB-';
--5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021 'BBB-'.
Willis North America Inc.
--IDR 'BBB-';
--6.2% senior unsecured notes due 2017 'BBB-';
--7.00% senior notes due 2019 'BBB-'.
Trinity Acquisition plc
--IDR 'BBB-';
--4.625% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2023 'BBB-';
--6.125% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2043 'BBB-'.
