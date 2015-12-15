(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Prudential Financial,
Inc.'s (PFI) 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR). In addition,
Fitch has affirmed
the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating assigned to
Prudential
Insurance Company of America and certain other affiliated
insurance companies.
The Rating Outlook is Positive. A full list of ratings can be
found at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations of PFI and its affiliates' (collectively
referred to as PFI)
ratings reflect the company's strong balance sheet fundamentals,
and very strong
competitive position in the U.S. and Japan life insurance
markets. PFI's strong
positions relative to competitors provide significant scale
advantages
associated with expense efficiencies, spread of risk, and access
to
distribution.
Primary rating concerns include challenges associated with
ongoing low interest
rates, weak macroeconomic conditions in Japan that may hinder
growth in earnings
and revenue, and leverage metrics that have improved over the
past year but
remain high relative to the positive outlook.
Fitch views the statutory capital adequacy of PFI's insurance
subsidiaries as
strong. At year-end 2014, PFI reported a combined risk based
capital (RBC)
ratio for its U.S. insurance subsidiaries of 502%. PFI's two
Japanese insurance
subsidiaries, Prudential of Japan and Gibraltar, reported
solvency margin ratios
of 772% and 937%, respectively.
Fitch expects statutory capital will be maintained at current
levels over the
near term subject to further clarity on pending prudential
standards associated
with PFI's designation by the Financial Stability Oversight
Council (FSOC) as a
systemically important financial institution (SIFI).
PFI has maintained a strong liquidity profile at both the
holding company and
insurance subsidiary levels. Holding company liquidity has
benefited from an
increasingly diverse stream of cash flows sourced from domestic
and
international insurance operations, as well as non-insurance
operations (namely
asset management). PFI targets minimum net holding company cash
at $1.3 billion.
PFI's financial leverage has trended down over the past year to
approximately
29%, but remains high relative to the positive outlook. Total
leverage as
measured by total financing and commitments ratio (TFC) is above
average at
approximately 1.3x.
The Positive Outlook reflects PFI's improved operating and
earnings profile in
recent years, which has benefited from recent acquisitions and
improved market
conditions. Recent financial performance has exceeded rating
expectations, and
has led to a material improvement in key credit metrics
associated with interest
coverage and cash flow. Fitch expects PFI's ability to sustain
recent
improvement in financial performance and make further progress
on reducing
financial leverage could lead to an upgrade within the next
12-18 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
sustained reduction
in financial leverage to 28% or below; GAAP interest coverage
remaining in the
8x - 10x range (based on pre-tax adjusted operating earnings);
stated NAIC RBC
ratio remaining near current levels; TFC ratio at or below 1.3X;
Japan solvency
margin ratio remaining above 700%; and no deterioration in the
creditworthiness
of PFI's Japan business, including a downgrade in Japan's
sovereign rating.
Triggers that could result in a downgrade include: financial
leverage above 35%;
TFC above 1.5x; GAAP interest coverage ratio below 5x; stated
NAIC RBC ratio
below 400%; and Japan solvency margin ratio below 600%.
The Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable if PFI fails to
reduce financial
leverage to 28% or below by mid-year 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive
Outlook:
Prudential Financial, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior notes at 'BBB+';
--Junior subordinated notes at 'BBB-'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'.
Prudential Insurance Company of America
--IFS at 'A+'
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Surplus notes at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Prudential Funding, LLC
--CP at 'F1';
--Senior unsecured at 'A'.
PRICOA Global Funding I
--Secured notes program at 'A+'.
PRUCO Life Insurance Company
Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corp.
Prudential Retirement Insurance & Annuity Company
PRUCO Life Insurance Company of New Jersey
--IFS at 'A+'.
