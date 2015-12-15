(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Torchmark Corporation's (TMK) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating for TMK's insurance subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's ratings on TMK reflect the company's strong and stable operating profitability, strong competitive position in its niche small-face-amount life and supplemental health insurance markets, and below-average exposure to interest rate risk. The ratings also reflect the company's relatively aggressive capital management strategies, which have resulted in a risk-based capital (RBC) at the low end of rating guidelines. Furthermore, the quality of the statutory capitalization of TMK's insurance subsidiaries is negatively affected by the companies' investment in parent company senior debt and preferred stock. Fitch considers TMK's operating earnings and cash flow to be strong and stable. The company has consistently generated return on equity (ROE) of between 13% and 15% over the past decade. Through the nine months of 2015, the company's pretax operating earnings were approximately $600 million and ROE was 14.4%, which is down modestly from $602 million and 14.8% for the same period in 2014. This level of earnings resulted in interest coverage of 11.5x for the first nine months of 2015, which is in line with Fitch's expectations for the company's current rating category. TMK maintains a strong competitive position marketing individual life and supplemental health insurance in a number of niche markets such as union and credit union members, juvenile and senior life insurance consumers, and active and retired military officers. Its competitive position benefits from distinct distribution channels that target these specific niches. Fitch views TMK as having below-average exposure to interest rate-sensitive businesses. However, the company's ability to grow excess interest income margins continues to be constrained due to ongoing low interest rates. TMK's financial leverage of 27% at Sept. 30, 2015, which is up slightly from 26% at year-end 2014 on higher commercial paper borrowings, is considered to be within expectations for the company's rating category. Fitch considers TMK's debt service to be strong, supported by the consistently strong operating performance of TMK's insurance subsidiaries, which provide the holding company with robust cash flow. TMK uses these cash flows mainly for debt service and significant share repurchases. Fitch views TMK's risk adjusted capitalization as adequate for its current 'A+' IFS rating. The company's consolidated total adjusted capital and NAIC RBC at year-end 2014 were $1.4 billion and 327%, respectively. The company's RBC was down from 341% year-end 2013, and management targets RBC at 325% or above. Due to the ownership of a portion of TMK's outstanding senior debt preferred stock, Fitch believes the insurance subsidiaries' quality of capital is modestly weaker than reported RBC would imply. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Statutory capital adequacy above 350% RBC and sustained or improved capital quality; --Financial leverage of 20% or below and total financings commitments ratio below 0.40x; --GAAP earnings-based interest coverage ratio 13 times or above. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Return on equity of 12% or less; --Statutory capital adequacy below 290% RBC and sustained or worsened capital quality; --Financial leverage above 30% or total financings commitments ratio above 0.55x; --GAAP earnings-based interest coverage ratio below 8x. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch affirms the following ratings: Torchmark Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --9.25% senior debentures due 2019 at 'BBB+'; --7.875% senior notes due 2023 at 'BBB+'; --3.8% senior notes due 2022 at 'BBB+'; --6.375% senior debentures due 2016 at 'BBB+'; --5.875% junior subordinated debentures due 2052 at 'BBB-'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Liberty National Life Insurance Company United American Insurance Company Globe Life & Accident Insurance Company American Income Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 