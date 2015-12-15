(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Torchmark Corporation's
(TMK) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and the Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating for TMK's insurance subsidiaries at 'A+'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings on TMK reflect the company's strong and stable
operating
profitability, strong competitive position in its niche
small-face-amount life
and supplemental health insurance markets, and below-average
exposure to
interest rate risk. The ratings also reflect the company's
relatively aggressive
capital management strategies, which have resulted in a
risk-based capital (RBC)
at the low end of rating guidelines. Furthermore, the quality of
the statutory
capitalization of TMK's insurance subsidiaries is negatively
affected by the
companies' investment in parent company senior debt and
preferred stock.
Fitch considers TMK's operating earnings and cash flow to be
strong and stable.
The company has consistently generated return on equity (ROE) of
between 13% and
15% over the past decade. Through the nine months of 2015, the
company's pretax
operating earnings were approximately $600 million and ROE was
14.4%, which is
down modestly from $602 million and 14.8% for the same period in
2014. This
level of earnings resulted in interest coverage of 11.5x for the
first nine
months of 2015, which is in line with Fitch's expectations for
the company's
current rating category.
TMK maintains a strong competitive position marketing individual
life and
supplemental health insurance in a number of niche markets such
as union and
credit union members, juvenile and senior life insurance
consumers, and active
and retired military officers. Its competitive position benefits
from distinct
distribution channels that target these specific niches.
Fitch views TMK as having below-average exposure to interest
rate-sensitive
businesses. However, the company's ability to grow excess
interest income
margins continues to be constrained due to ongoing low interest
rates.
TMK's financial leverage of 27% at Sept. 30, 2015, which is up
slightly from 26%
at year-end 2014 on higher commercial paper borrowings, is
considered to be
within expectations for the company's rating category. Fitch
considers TMK's
debt service to be strong, supported by the consistently strong
operating
performance of TMK's insurance subsidiaries, which provide the
holding company
with robust cash flow. TMK uses these cash flows mainly for debt
service and
significant share repurchases.
Fitch views TMK's risk adjusted capitalization as adequate for
its current 'A+'
IFS rating. The company's consolidated total adjusted capital
and NAIC RBC at
year-end 2014 were $1.4 billion and 327%, respectively. The
company's RBC was
down from 341% year-end 2013, and management targets RBC at 325%
or above. Due
to the ownership of a portion of TMK's outstanding senior debt
preferred stock,
Fitch believes the insurance subsidiaries' quality of capital is
modestly weaker
than reported RBC would imply.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Statutory capital adequacy above 350% RBC and sustained or
improved capital
quality;
--Financial leverage of 20% or below and total financings
commitments ratio
below 0.40x;
--GAAP earnings-based interest coverage ratio 13 times or above.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Return on equity of 12% or less;
--Statutory capital adequacy below 290% RBC and sustained or
worsened capital
quality;
--Financial leverage above 30% or total financings commitments
ratio above
0.55x;
--GAAP earnings-based interest coverage ratio below 8x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Torchmark Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--9.25% senior debentures due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--7.875% senior notes due 2023 at 'BBB+';
--3.8% senior notes due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--6.375% senior debentures due 2016 at 'BBB+';
--5.875% junior subordinated debentures due 2052 at 'BBB-';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Liberty National Life Insurance Company
United American Insurance Company
Globe Life & Accident Insurance Company
American Income Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
