NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Exterior, C.A.
Banco Universal's (Exterior) long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'CCC' and
its Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc', following Fitch's peer
review of Venezuelan
Private Sector Banks. No Rating Outlook is assigned at this
rating level. See
the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS
Exterior's ratings are limited by the weak operating
environment, characterized
by economic contraction, severe macroeconomic imbalances and
high inflation. The
ratings also reflect the bank's significant mismatch of
short-term assets and
liabilities given that the vast majority of its funding consists
of demand
deposits. However, Exterior's liquidity remains adequate given
the capital
controls in place.
Exterior's loan quality ratios are stable, supported by
inflation-led loan
growth. However, in the context of the current economic crisis,
Exterior's
significant holdings of public sector securities and long-term
expansion of its
consumer loan portfolio (17.4% of gross loans at September 2015)
would be a
source of concern in the event of a forced economic adjustment.
In addition, despite improvement in operating profitability
during 2015, a
recent tax reform has caused a significant increase in tax
expense (from 3.0% of
pre-tax profit during 2014 to 30.7% at September 2015),
pressuring nominal net
income. Furthermore, high inflation, in the context of
regulatory caps and
floors on pricing, has had a negative effect on profits in real
terms.
Inflation-led asset growth (averaging 64% since 2011) has also
put increasing
pressure on capital, as evident throughout the banking system. A
regulatory
adjustment to risk weightings in 2014 has provided temporary
scope for further
growth.
As with the banking system in general, Exterior's capital has
been under
long-term pressure due to nominal asset growth. Tangible common
equity
represented 7.5% of tangible assets at September 2015 compared
with 7.6% at
year-end 2014. However, Exterior's capital compares favorably
with its domestic
peers.
Exterior is the ninth largest bank in the country by assets and
is majority
owned by the Spanish banking group, Grupo Bancario IF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The bank's IDRs, VR and National ratings have limited near-term
upside potential
in light of the current economic crisis. Exterior's ratings are
constrained by
the sovereign and sensitive to a change in the sovereign's
ratings. In addition,
while not Fitch's base case due to capital controls in place, a
persistent
decline in deposits would pressure ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's expectation of no support. Support cannot be
relied upon given
Venezuela's highly speculative rating and lack of a consistent
policy on bank
support.
Venezuela's propensity or ability to provide timely support to
Exterior is not
likely to change given the sovereign's very low
speculative-grade ratings. As
such, the SR and SRF have no upgrade potential.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Banco Exterior, C.A. Banco Universal:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'CCC';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'C';
--Viability Rating at 'ccc';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'A+(ven);
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1(ven)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
