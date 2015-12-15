(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of the Allstate Corporation (Allstate) as well as
the 'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Allstate Insurance Co. and
its
property/casualty (P/C) affiliates. In addition, Fitch affirmed
the IFS ratings
of Allstate Life Insurance Co. and its subsidiaries (ALIC) along
with American
Heritage Life Insurance Co. (AHLIC) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation is supported by Allstate's top-tier market
position in
personal lines insurance, solid underwriting results in P/C
insurance, and a
holding company with good financial flexibility. The
capitalization of
Allstate's P/C operations is consistent with the current rating
category, but
consequently holds the rating down in the 'A' category.
Allstate has 'large' market position, size and scale that would
be consistent
with Fitch's guidelines for a higher rating category. Allstate
is the
second-largest personal lines insurance writer in the U.S.
behind State Farm
Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (State Farm). Allstate's
market position in
private auto is third behind Government Employees Insurance Co.
(GEICO) and
State Farm, while its homeowners insurance remains the second
largest after
State Farm.
Underwriting results for Allstate's property/liability business
remained better
than Fitch's median guidelines for the current rating category
despite some
deterioration in auto results. Allstate reported a combined
ratio of 95.8% for
the first nine months of 2015 compared to 95.2% for the
comparable period in
2014. Catastrophe losses accounted for 6.0 percentage points
(pp) on the
combined ratio for the first nine months of 2015, compared to
8.8pp in the
comparable period in 2014.
Personal auto accounts for approximately two-thirds of
property/liability
written premiums and reported a combined ratio of 100.1% for the
first nine
months of 2015, deteriorating from 96.3% in the comparable
period in 2014.
Increased frequency and severity trends were responsible for the
period-to-period deterioration in underwriting results.
One-fifth of Allstate's property/liability written premium comes
from the
homeowners line of business. Underwriting results for the
homeowners line
continue to be positive, reporting a combined ratio of 82.7% for
the first nine
months of 2015, improving from 90.8% in the comparable period of
2014.
Catastrophe losses through the first nine months of 2015 were
down to 19.7% of
earned premium, down from 27.9% in the comparable period of
2014.
Consolidated earnings before interest expense and taxes covered
interest expense
and preferred dividends by 8.2x during the first nine months of
2015, unchanged
from the comparable period of 2014. The fixed charge coverage
calculation
excludes realized investment gains of $280 million and includes
preferred
dividends of $87 million for the first nine months of 2015.
Fixed charge
coverage is consistent with Fitch's median guideline for the
current rating
category.
Fitch's rating rationale anticipates a continuation of
Allstate's practice of
maintaining liquid assets at the holding company level to fund
at least one year
of interest expense, preferred dividends and common dividends,
as well as
upcoming debt maturities. Allstate had $3.06 billion in holding
company assets
at Sept. 30, 2015 that could be liquidated within three months,
relative to
forecast annual interest expense, and preferred and common
dividends of
approximately $900 million.
Combined statutory surplus at Allstate's P/C operations was
$15.8 billion at
Sept. 30, 2015, down $1.2 billion from year-end 2014, as AIC
paid $2.1 billion
in dividends to Allstate, exceeding its $1.1 billion in net
income over the
period. Fitch expects surplus to grow in the fourth quarter of
2015, since net
income should greatly exceed the approximately $200 million of
AIC's remaining
dividend capacity.
Capitalization at Allstate's P/C operations continues to be
considered 'Strong'
as measured by Fitch's proprietary Prism capital model, which is
consistent with
guidelines for the current rating category. Stated net leverage
was 3.7x at
Sept. 30, 2015, and approximately 4.6x excluding life company
capital.
Year-to-date through September 2015, ALIC reported net income of
$542 million
compared to $343 million for the same period of 2014. The
increase was primarily
due to realized investment gains, as the company has
strategically repositioned
its portfolio, selling longer-duration fixed income securities
and investing
more in private equities and real estate. The company's pre-tax
operating income
fell by $60 million, or 11% over this same time period,
primarily due to
declining net investment income.
ALIC's risky assets ratio, which increased to 214% in 2014 from
179% in 2013, is
among the highest in Fitch's universe, and may continue to rise
due to its
portfolio repositioning if Total Adjusted Capital (TAC) does not
increase at a
commensurate level. AHLIC generated a statutory return on assets
(ROA) of 5.8%
through the first nine months of 2015 and has a much cleaner
investment profile.
The 'standalone' IFS rating on ALIC is 'BBB' with a three-notch
uplift applied
for parent support. Fitch views ALIC's strategic importance
within the Allstate
enterprise as 'Very Important' and considers the various
strategic actions taken
to strengthen its risk profile. The ratings continue to benefit
from the Capital
Support Agreement from Allstate Insurance Co. and its access to
the holding
company credit facility.
AHLIC's 'standalone' IFS rating of 'A-' reflects an 'Important'
strategic
category within the Allstate enterprise. While Fitch views
AHLIC's financial
metrics more favorably than ALIC's, the company is seen as less
synergistic to
the Allstate enterprise. Thus, AHLIC receives a one-notch uplift
in its rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Sustainable capital position measured by net leverage
excluding life company
capital below 3.8x and a score approaching 'Very Strong' on
Fitch's Prism
capital model;
--No material deterioration in underwriting profitability of the
property/casualty operations from current levels.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade for the life
operations
include:
--Standalone ratings for ALIC could be upgraded if its statutory
Risky
Assets/TAC ratio improved to 130% and the company is able to
sustain a
GAAP-based ROA over 80 basis points;
--Ratings for ALIC could also be upgraded if Fitch's view of its
strategic
importance changes to 'Core' from 'Very Important.'
--AHLIC's standalone rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the
intermediate term,
due to its relatively small size and scale.
--Ratings for AHLIC could be upgraded if Fitch's view of its
strategic
importance changes to 'Very Important' from 'Important' or if
the agency's view
of parent support merits a greater degree of uplift.
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--A prolonged decline in underwriting profitability that is
inconsistent with
industry averages or is driven by an effort to grow market share
during soft
pricing conditions;
--Significant deterioration in capital strength as measured by
Fitch's capital
model, NAIC risk-based capital, and statutory net leverage.
Specifically, if net
leverage excluding life company capital approached 4.8x it would
place downward
pressure on ratings;
--Significant increases in financial leverage ratio to greater
than 30%;
--Liquid assets at the holding company of less than one year's
interest expense,
and preferred and common dividends.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade for the life
operations
include:
--Standalone ratings for ALIC could be downgraded if its
statutory Risky
Assets/TAC ratio deteriorates further or GAAP-based ROA declines
to 50 basis
points;
--AHLIC's standalone rating could be downgraded if financial
performance or
capitalization deteriorates significantly;
--Ratings for ALIC and AHLIC could be downgraded if Fitch's view
of the
strategic categories weaken.
Fitch affirms the following ratings for Allstate and
subsidiaries with a Stable
Outlook:
The Allstate Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
The following junior subordinated debt at 'BBB-':
--6.125% $252 million debenture due May 15, 2067;
--5.10% $500 million subordinated debenture due Jan. 15, 2053;
--5.75% $800 million subordinated debenture due Aug. 15, 2053;
--6.5% $500 million debenture due May 15, 2067.
The following senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+':
--6.75% $176 million debenture due May 15, 2018;
--7.45% $317 million debenture due May 16, 2019;
--3.15% $500 million debenture due June 15, 2023;
--6.125% $159 million note due Dec. 15, 2032;
--5.35% $323 million note due June 1, 2033;
--5.55% $546 million note due May 9, 2035;
--5.95% $386 million note due April 1, 2036;
--6.9% $165 million debenture due May 15, 2038;
--5.2% $62 million note due Jan. 15, 2042;
--4.5% $500 million note due June 15, 2043.
Fitch also affirms the following with a Stable Outlook:
Allstate Insurance Company
Allstate County Mutual Insurance Co.
Allstate Indemnity Co.
Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co.
Allstate Texas Lloyd's
Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co.
Encompass Home and Auto Insurance Co.
Encompass Independent Insurance Co.
Encompass Insurance Company of America
Encompass Insurance Company of Massachusetts
Encompass Property and Casualty Co.
--IFS at 'A+'.
Fitch also affirms the following with a Stable Outlook:
Allstate Life Insurance Co.
Allstate Life Insurance Co. of NY
American Heritage Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A'.
Allstate Life Global Funding Trusts Program
The following medium-term note at 'A':
--$85 million note due Nov. 25, 2016.
