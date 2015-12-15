(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Provincial, S.A.
Banco Universal's (Provincial) long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'CCC',
its Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc', its Support Rating (SR) at
'5' and its
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'NF'. The ratings of Provincial
are simultaneously
withdrawn due to commercial reasons. See the full list of rating
actions at the
end of this release.
No Outlook is assigned at this rating level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Despite Provincial's systemic importance (12% of the banking
system by assets)
and strong franchise, support cannot be relied upon given
Venezuela's
speculative-grade rating ('CCC') and the lack of a consistent
policy on bank
support. High government interference in the banking system
could also
negatively influence support from its major shareholder, Spain's
Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), if Provincial were to require
financial assistance.
Provincial's ratings are limited by the weak operating
environment,
characterized by an economic contraction (estimated at -7.5% for
2015),
significant macroeconomic imbalances and high inflation, as well
as high
government interference in the financial sector and the broader
economy.
Provincial's ratings also reflect liquidity risk. Like other
banks in Venezuela,
Provincial depends on customer deposits for 99.4% of funding,
creating a
significant mismatch between short-term assets and liabilities.
However,
Provincial's liquidity remains adequate given capital controls
in place.
Provincial's nominal profitability at September 2015 declined
compared to 2014
due to a significant increase in tax expense (from 4.9% of
pre-tax income in
2014 to 34.5% at September 2015). While operating profitability
has remained
high in nominal terms, benefitting from increased margins and
stable operating
expenses, the growth in net income has not kept pace with
inflation (forecast by
Fitch for 2015 and 2016 at 123% and 174%, respectively).
Provincial's capital position compares favorably with peers.
However,
inflation-led asset growth (averaging 60.1% since 2011) has put
increasing
pressure on capital. Mitigating this trend, a change of risk
weightings in 2014
has supported regulatory capital ratios at all banks, providing
additional scope
for near-term growth.
Like other Venezuelan banks, Provincial's loan quality metrics
are characterized
by high loan growth (72.9% at Sept. 2015), which distorts loan
quality metrics.
Fitch expects that in the absence of a forced economic
adjustment, Provincial's
asset quality indicators will remain stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS SUPPORT
RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Sensitivities are not applicable, as the Ratings are being
withdrawn.
The following ratings have been affirmed and withdrawn:
Banco Provincial, S.A. Banco Universal:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'CCC';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'C' ;
--Viability rating at 'ccc' ;
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AA-(ven)' ;
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+(ven)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
+1-212-612-7898
Secondary Analyst
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
