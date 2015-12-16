(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 15 (Fitch) A challenging economic
environment -
particularly weaker external demand conditions - has affected
the fiscal outlook
for Australia and New Zealand, resulting in delays to budget
consolidation and
potentially higher credit risks over the medium term, says Fitch
Ratings.
Mid-year budget updates, released yesterday, highlighted the
trajectory of a
gradual return towards budget surplus remains for both
countries, but
weaker-than expected economic performance has pushed back
consolidation
timelines. However, low public indebtedness continues to be a
strength, helping
to anchor ratings during a period of heightened economic
uncertainty.
Slowing external demand has led directly to weaker terms of
trade. This has in
turn resulted in budget deterioration, owing mainly to weakness
on the revenue
side, with lower nominal GDP growth likely to weigh on tax
receipts. Yet lower
inflation should restrain nominal expenditure growth, and
currency depreciation
has helped to cushion the fall in commodity prices in
local-currency terms. The
lower currencies of both countries has also boosted export
competitiveness,
particularly in the services sector which accounts for one-third
and one-fifth
of New Zealand and Australian exports, respectively.
According to the latest mid-year budget updates between fiscal
years 2016-2019,
Australia's underlying cash balance relative to GDP is now
expected to be on
average 0.4ppt lower each year, while New Zealand's Operating
Balance Excluding
Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) is on average 0.3ppt lower.
Australia is now projected to achieve a surplus in FY21, a year
later than
previously planned. Fiscal balances have started to fall behind
many of the 11
other 'AAA' rated sovereigns. A failure to rebalance the economy
away from
mining is a potential risk over the medium term, which could put
pressure on
public finances and Australia's credit rating.
However, this risk is only likely to materialise over the long
term; rebalancing
is only in the early stages, while services exports and
residential investment
are making bigger contributions to growth. We expect Australia's
gross
government debt/GDP ratio to remain firmly below the 'AAA'
median, and this
affords time for a more protracted return to fiscal surplus - in
the absence of
a severe economic shock.
In New Zealand, the OBEGAL is likely to fall back into deficit
in FY16 after
unexpectedly reaching a surplus for the first time since 2008 in
FY15. Fitch had
previously highlighted that a reduction in the general
government deficit -
leading to a steady reduction in public debt ratios - would be a
trigger for
positive rating action. But the Treasury now projects Net Core
Crown Debt to
peak at 27.7% of GDP in FY17, compared with a peak of 26.3% as
forecast by the
government in May. Nevertheless, New Zealand's fiscal position
still sits
comfortably alongside its 'AA' peers despite the weaker outlook.
Higher-than-expected net migration inflows have been a boon for
New Zealand's
medium-term fiscal outlook, limiting the downward revision to
potential growth
as a result of lower investment. Growth is now likely to
increase from 2.5% to
2.6% in FY16 from a previous 2.8%. Net migration inflows have
been due in part
to fewer departures of New Zealand citizens to Australia. This
has also
contributed to a lower estimate of Australia's medium-term
potential growth
rate, revised down from 3.5% to 3.0% by the Australian Treasury.
Both the Australian and New Zealand economies share
vulnerabilities pertaining
to high external indebtedness and commodity dependence, and run
large current
account deficits. Fiscal projections for both economies are
highly sensitive to
macroeconomic assumptions, including global demand and commodity
prices. This
may require the sovereigns to have a slightly larger buffer in
public finances
than similarly rated peers.
