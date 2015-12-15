(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to
withdraw the
ratings on Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) within the
next 30 days for
commercial reasons.
Fitch currently rates RBI as follows:
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR at 'F3'
Viability Rating at 'bbb'
Support Rating at '5'
Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'
Fitch reserves the right at its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by the agency
and is providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market of the rating
withdrawal of RBI.
Ratings are subject to analytical review and may change up to
the time Fitch
withdraws the ratings.
Fitch's last rating action for RBI was on 19 May 2015 when it
downgraded the
Long-term IDR to 'BBB'/Negative from 'A'/Negative, the
Short-term IDR to 'F3'
from 'F1' and the Support Rating to '5' from '1', affirmed the
Viability Rating
at 'bbb' and revised the Support Rating Floor to 'No Floor' from
'A'.
Contact:
Andreas Wagenknecht
Director
+49 69 768 076 235
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.