(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings on Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) within the next 30 days for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates RBI as follows: Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR at 'F3' Viability Rating at 'bbb' Support Rating at '5' Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor' Fitch reserves the right at its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by the agency and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market of the rating withdrawal of RBI. Ratings are subject to analytical review and may change up to the time Fitch withdraws the ratings. Fitch's last rating action for RBI was on 19 May 2015 when it downgraded the Long-term IDR to 'BBB'/Negative from 'A'/Negative, the Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F1' and the Support Rating to '5' from '1', affirmed the Viability Rating at 'bbb' and revised the Support Rating Floor to 'No Floor' from 'A'. Contact: Andreas Wagenknecht Director +49 69 768 076 235 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.