(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) The surge in, and
influence of, activist
activity on corporate decision-making is underscored by the
recent Dow
Chemical/DuPont proposed merger, according to Fitch Ratings.
Last year, Trian Fund Management, with Nelson Peltz at the helm,
encouraged a
DuPont split in order to further enhance shareholder value,
despite the fact
that DuPont was already returning more cash than it had in the
past to
shareholders. After DuPont rejected Trian's proposal, Trian led
an unsuccessful
proxy vote to gain seats on the board.
Nevertheless, according to media reports, Nelson Peltz was
intimately involved
in discussions around the proposed chemicals merger. Fitch
believes the pending
merger illustrates the potential influence activist investors
can have on
corporate decisions. While Trian lost the proxy vote, it may
have achieved what
it wanted as it has an approximate 2.8% ownership in DuPont.
Dow is also no stranger to activist investors. In January 2014,
Third Point,
which currently has an approximate 2% ownership in Dow, called
for a strategic
review of Dow's business. Dow subsequently tripled a share
buyback plan to $9.5
billion and increased its dividend by 15% after better earnings,
stating the
action had long been considered given balance sheet progress.
The company rejected Third Point's request to split
petrochemicals from
specialty chemicals, stating a business separation would not
result in
productivity or capital allocation improvements, but awarded
board seats to
Third Point's nominees and entered into a one-year standstill
agreement with the
activist that is set to expire prior to Dow's 2016 annual
meeting. The Dow
board's unanimous approval of the proposed transaction also
reflects the
influence wielded by activists on corporate decisions.
The influence of activist investors continues to aid in the
shaping of corporate
decisions as the number of campaigns against nonfinancial US
corporates tripled
since 2010 to roughly 250 campaigns in 2014 and is on pace to
match this level
through early December. Moreover, US assets dedicated to
activist strategies
have grown at a 25% compound annual growth rate over this period
to over $300
billion.
Uncertainty is being engendered by the significant number of
activist
representatives on company boards and standstill agreements
expiring in the
future. Actions driven by short-term thinking are generally
negative for
corporate credit, as management teams may not make appropriate
investments to
sustain the business for the longer term to adapt their business
models to
evolving customer behavior or the competitive landscape. We
anticipate activist
activity will stay elevated, given the increase in assets
dedicated to activist
strategies and a desire for higher returns.
On Dec. 11, Fitch placed the ratings of Dow on Rating Watch
Positive and the
ratings of DuPont on Rating Watch Negative following the
announcement of the
proposed merger of equals. The merger is to be a share-based
transaction
expected to close in the second half of 2016 and is subject to
regulatory and
shareholder approval. Subsequent to the merger, the company is
to be split into
three separate public companies that are expected to be
capitalized as
investment grade.
For more information on this topic, please see our special
report titled,
"Activist Investors: Fall 2015," which is available on our
website at
www.fitchratings.com
