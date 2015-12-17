(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AB
Volvo's (Volvo)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB' and
Volvo Treasury AB's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The
Outlook on the IDR is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Volvo Treasury AB's EUR900m 5.5
year non-call
and EUR600m 8.25 year non-call subordinated fixed to reset
capital securities at
'BB+' .The securities are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Volvo.
The affirmation reflects the recovery in key credit metrics to
levels more
commensurate with the ratings after a period of weakness.
Profitability has been
boosted by increased revenue and the restructuring programme
launched in 2013.
We also expect free cash flow to become positive again in 2015
and for the
foreseeable future and funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage to
decline sustainably below 1.5x.
However, we believe that part of the decline in financial debt
and leverage has
come from disposals and extraordinary items and not only from
operating
improvements. In addition, Volvo's operating margins, in
particular at its truck
division, remain below its main peers, reflecting the different
product lines
but also a structural difference in cost bases. These factors
constrain the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
'BBB' Business Profile
The ratings are supported by Volvo's geographic and business
diversification as
a full-line truck maker, its leading market positions in major
markets and
growing exposure to high-growth emerging markets. The group's
services business
(26% of sales at end 2014) provides fairly stable income and
mitigates the
inherent volatility of its end-markets
Leverage Commensurate with Ratings
Fitch believes earnings and funds from operations have reached a
trough and will
be supported by improved demand in Volvo's core truck operations
and self-help
measures that focus on reducing costs and investments. In
addition to a
strengthened operational profile, Volvo's hybrid issue improved
the company's
maturity profile and leverage metrics at end-2014 to a level
that provides
additional headroom for weak market conditions in emerging
markets.
Fitch forecasts adjusted FFO net leverage to remain around
1.1x-1.3x in the
medium term, with additional room for improvement depending on
Volvo's non-core
business disposal strategy.
Disposals Offset Acquisitions
Volvo's M&A approach of funding acquisitions via disposal
proceeds is
credit-positive. The SEK8.9bn proceeds from the sale of Volvo
Rents and its
commercial real estate business offset a SEK6bn increase in net
debt from a 45%
stake purchase in DFCV and the SEK1bn Terex acquisition at the
beginning of
2014. As witnessed by the sale of Eicher, Volvo's basic segment
brand in India,
for SEK4.5bn in 2015, disposals remain a part of Volvo's
strategy towards
improving internal efficiency and operating margins.
Muted Growth Forecasts
Volvo's operating performance has been better than Fitch's
expectations in 2015,
with industrial revenues increasing to SEK302bn for the 12
months ending in
September from SEK276bn in 2014. Limited organic growth of 1%
because of
increasingly difficult market conditions in emerging markets was
boosted by the
depreciation of the Swedish krona vs other currencies.
However, the current order intake has weakened and Fitch expects
the pickup in
fleet demand in North America and Europe to be stressed in 2016
and we project
muted revenue growth until 2017.
Recognised Credit Losses
Volvo reported significant contingent liabilities of SEK14.5bn
at end-September
2015, including SEK6.6bn of credit guarantees mainly related to
construction
equipment sales in China. Writedowns related to credit losses
have increased
since 2H14 and Fitch believes that continuous adverse market
conditions in China
could lead to further cancellations and credit losses. A
material deterioration
of financial metrics from accelerating credit losses could put
pressure on
ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Volvo
include:
- Slowdown in North America in 2016
- Stressed demand in China and South America until end 2017
- No significant acquisitions
- CAPEX returning to normalised levels after 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Structural improvement and reduced cyclicality of group
operating margin (FY14:
3%), particularly at its truck division
-FFO margin (post capitalised R&D) of more than 8% (FY14: 5.1%)
-FFO adjusted net leverage of less than 1x (FYE14: 1.9x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Negative EBIT margins for at least two years
-FFO margin (post capitalised R&D) of less than 4%
-Persistent negative FCF, actual or expected (FY14: SEK-0.4bn)
-FFO adjusted net leverage of more than 2x
-Significant weakening in liquidity
These credit metrics refer to industrial operations on a
sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Sound Liquidity
Liquidity at Volvo's industrial operations is sound, with
liquidity sources at
end-3Q15 comprising SEK14.9bn of cash and SEK32.7bn of
non-current undrawn
committed credit facilities. This compares with SEK44.8bn of
debt maturing in
2016. Liquidity was further supported by an issue of EUR1.5bn
(around SEK14bn)
subordinated fixed-to-reset capital securities in December 2014.
The group's
policy is to maintain sufficient liquidity to cover 12-18 months
in case of no
access to capital markets.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Cigdem Cerit
Associate Director
+34 93 467 88 40
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Committee Chairperson
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+34 144 299 184
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996909
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.