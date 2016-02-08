(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. RMBS Sustainable Home Price Report (Fourth-Quarter 2015 Update) here NEW YORK, February 08 (Fitch) U.S. home prices continue to rise with certain markets becoming overvalued, most notably in San Francisco according to Fitch Ratings in its latest quarterly U.S. sustainable home price report. Home prices in the Bay area have risen to a level unsupportable by area income. Driven by the booming technology sector, San Francisco home prices hit an all-time high in third-quarter 2015 (3Q'15) and are now 62% above their post-recession low in early 2012. With home prices up over 10% in the past year alone, the San Francisco housing market is now roughly 14% overvalued, according to Managing Director Grant Bailey. 'The last time the Bay Area experienced this kind of home price growth was during the dot-com era from 1997-2000' said Bailey. Similarly, home prices increases in some Florida and Texas markets are also outpacing sustainable growth. At the national level, the housing oversupply on the heels of the recession has dried up. For sale inventory has declined and the percentage of new homes sold prior to completion has normalized while new home construction spending continues to show strength. Fitch's 'U.S. Sustainable Home Price Report - Fourth Quarter-2015' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the above link. Contact: Grant Bailey Managing Director +1-212-908-0544 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004 Marc Gilbert Associate Analyst +1-646-582-4810 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.