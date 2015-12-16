(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank of
Ireland's (BOI)
Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Viability
Ratings (VRs) to
'BBB-'/'F3/'bbb-' from 'BB+'/'B'/'bb+' and Allied Irish Banks
plc's (AIB)
Long-term IDR and VR to 'BB+'/'bb+' from 'BB'/'bb'. AIB's
Short-term IDR is
affirmed at 'B'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDRs is Positive.
The IDRs of BOI and AIB are driven by these banks' stand-alone
creditworthiness
as expressed by their VRs, which Fitch has today upgraded. The
upgrade reflects
on-going improvements in these banks' asset quality, business
prospects,
profitability and capitalisation.
A full list of today's rating actions, which also include rating
actions on
their rated subsidiaries, is available at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS.
Asset quality is a factor which we consider to be of high
importance for BOI's
and AIB's ratings. The banks' legacy problem assets (including
either
non-performing or low-yielding loans, as well as forborne,
restructured,
impaired or defaulted) have been declining rapidly, as the banks
continue to
seek repayment of or restructure the loans. Profitability is
also boosted by new
loans gradually replacing some old legacy exposures.
Nonetheless, both BOI and AIB continue to hold large stocks of
impaired and
other problem loans, and while we believe them to be comfortably
reserved, they
remain high as a proportion of overall lending. When taken, net
of reserves, as
a proportion of Fitch Core Capital, they continue to show the
banks'
vulnerability to declining asset prices. Property-secured
lending has continued
to benefit from a pick-up in real estate prices and an
increasing volume of
property sales, including land, supported by Ireland's improving
macro-economic
environment However, these could change swiftly, depending on
investor sentiment
and economic conditions.
Weak asset quality continues to constrain these banks' VRs and
further rating
upgrades will be subject to continued improvements in the
quality of the loan
books. At present we believe that AIB is still more vulnerable
to unexpected
falls in asset values and changing investor confidence in
Ireland than BOI, as
the proportion of impaired loans on its books is still large.
BOI's greater
franchise in the UK, particularly towards residential mortgage
loans, has
allowed the bank to benefit from the strong improvement in the
performance and
profitability of these assets over the past two years.
The capitalisation of both banks has strengthened significantly
over the past
six months and the Positive Outlook reflects our expectation
that this trend is
set to continue. This factor is of high importance for AIB,
given the high risk
of its loan book. Capitalisation has improved on the back of
deleveraging,
internal capital generation and reduced problem loans.
AIB has reached an agreement with the Irish state in respect of
its
government-held preference shares, which will simplify its
capital structure.
The agreement reached is slightly negative in our assessment of
AIB's
capitalisation as the preference shares benefited from 100%
equity credit and
the EUR1.7bn repayment in December 2015 will reduce its Fitch
Eligible Capital
(FCC). However, the conversion of a further EUR1.8bn to common
equity and the
recent issue of EUR500m high trigger additional tier 1 (AT1)
notes, has been a
positive factor for its capitalisation.
BOI has received regulatory approval to redeem its outstanding
2009 preference
shares (EUR1.3bn), which it plans to do on 4 January 2016.
BOI's and AIB's profitability has continued to improve
throughout 2015, partly
as a result of large one-off gains including sales of liquid
assets, and in the
case of AIB, through releases of provisions, but we expect it to
stabilise at
current levels in 2016. We expect loan impairment charges (LICs)
to remain low
and that net interest margins (NIM) will continue to benefit
from an improved
loan mix, a smaller liquidity buffer and low funding costs. On
the other hand,
costs remain under pressure from continuing investments in
systems and risk
controls. Costs are being controlled by both banks.
Both banks benefit from strong franchises in Ireland, which
should enable them
to take full advantage of further improvements in the economy
and increasing
demand for credit.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
BOI UK's VR has been upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+', the same as
that of BOI, due
to the high integration of systems and processes across the
group. While its
asset quality is healthier than at BOI in Ireland, we do not
expect it to
improve significantly from current levels over the next 12-18
months, resulting
in a Stable Outlook on the IDR.
In our view, BOI UK benefits from a moderate likelihood of
support, in case of
need, from its parent bank. While we believe that BOI will have
an extremely
high propensity to support its UK subsidiary, because of the
reputational risk
it would face in case of a default by BOI UK, its ability to do
so is
constrained by the large size of BOI UK relative to its own
equity. We therefore
expect that once BOI's IDR is upgraded to 'BBB', BOI UK's IDR
will become
support-driven, as opposed to currently being driven by the VR,
and will be
notched down once from its parent's and remain at 'BBB-'. For
this reason, the
Outlook on BOI UK has been revised to Stable from Positive.
EBS Limited and AIB Group (UK) Plc are wholly-owned by AIB, and
Bank of Ireland
Mortgage Bank is wholly-owned by BOI. These subsidiaries are, to
varying
degrees, reliant on their respective parents for funding and
capital support.
Their IDRs are therefore based on support and are equalised with
their parents'.
Fitch has not assigned VRs to these subsidiaries as we believe
that these
subsidiaries are closely integrated with their respective
parents that they
cannot be analysed meaningfully on a stand-alone basis.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
BOI's and AIB's SRs and Support Rating Floors (SRF) are affirmed
at '5' and 'No
Floor' respectively as Fitch believes that senior creditors
cannot rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that either
bank becomes non-viable. In Fitch's view, the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM)
provide a framework
for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is
required from 1 January
2016 and was introduced in Irish law in July 2015.
The SR of EBS Limited, AIB Group (UK) Plc, and BOI UK are
affirmed at '3'. The
SR of Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank is upgraded to '2' from '3'
to reflect the
strengthened ability of its parent to provide it with support in
case of need
and the small size of this subsidiary relative to its parent.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BOI and
AIB are notched
off their issuer's respective VRs and reflect the performance of
these
instruments.
BOI's and AIB's subordinated Tier 2 debt are notched down once
from their
respective issuers' VRs, reflecting higher loss severity
relative to senior
obligations. The upgrade follows that of AIB's and BOI's VRs
today.
BOI UK Holding's deferrable subordinated notes guaranteed by BOI
are notched off
three times from BOI's VR, twice for non-performance given the
notes cumulative
and deferrable coupon payments at the issuer's discretion and
once for loss
severity given the absence of write down or equity conversion
features. Their
upgrade mirrors that of BOI's VR.
AIB's AT1 debt is notched down twice for loss severity and twice
for
non-performance, reflecting their deep subordination and fully
discretionary
coupon omission. Their rating is the maximum rating under
Fitch's criteria for
banks with a VR anchor of 'bb+'
AIB is not paying the discretionary coupons on a number of
legacy subordinated
notes. The 'C' ratings of these instruments reflect their
non-performance and
sustained economic losses with weak recovery prospects.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The Positive Outlook on BOI's and AIB's IDRs reflects our
expectation that the
ratings may be upgraded further over the next 12-24 months as
improvements in
their asset quality and capitalisation continue to feed through
to their credit
profile. The upgrade would be contingent on continuing
reductions in problem
assets, either through rehabilitation, the curing of legacy
problem loans, or
significant non-recourse sales,
Furthermore, we expect that improvements in profitability will
feed through in
strengthened capitalisation for both banks, reducing their
vulnerability to any
unexpected adverse changes to the Irish economy.
The IDRs and VRs could face negative pressure if any of our
expectations are not
met, or if macro-economic conditions reverse and cause further
weakening of
asset quality to the extent that impairment charges would
compromise the banks'
profitability and hence capital flexibility.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
An upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES-
The ratings of EBS Limited, AIB Group (UK) Plc and of Bank of
Ireland Mortgage
Bank are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change
in their
parents' ratings. The SR of BOI UK, as for all the other rated
subsidiaries,
would be sensitive to changes in the strategic importance of the
subsidiaries to
their respective parents as well as the respective parents'
ability to support
such subsidiaries (as reflected by higher or lower ratings).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of all subordinated instruments are primarily
sensitive to a change
in the VRs of these institutions, or to changes in their
notching in accordance
with our criteria.
The rating actions are as follows:
BOI
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Short-term debt: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Commercial paper: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
EUR600m subordinated notes issued by Bank of Ireland Holdings
and guaranteed by
BOI (XS0125611482): upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'
GBP197.3m subordinated notes (XS048771656): upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'
Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3'
BOI UK Plc
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Positive
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
AIB
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' '
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Short-term debt, including commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
EUR750m subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes (XS1325125158): upgraded
to 'BB' from
'BB-'
EUR500m subordinated AT1 7% trigger notes (XS1328798779);
upgraded to 'B' from
'B-'
Subordinated legacy non-performing debt (XS0232498393;
XS0435957682 and
XS0124107053): affirmed at 'C'
AIB Group (UK) PLC
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
EBS Limited
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B''
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Senior long-term debt, (including notes XS0268806709): upgraded
to 'BB+' from
'BB'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'B''
