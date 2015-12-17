(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published PT
Indonesia
Infrastructure Finance's (IIF) National Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
'AAA(idn)' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned
by the agency in
its National Rating scale for Indonesia. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
Fitch has classified IIF as a credit-linked public-sector entity
as it has an
important role in the development of Indonesia's infrastructure.
The rating
reflects IIF's strategic importance, strong public-sector and
supranational
owners, and tight monitoring by the Ministry of Finance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Shareholders: IIF has five shareholders, including PT
Sarana Multi
Infrastruktur (Persero) (SMI, BBB-/AA+(idn)/Stable), which is
the largest
shareholder with a 30% stake and which is 100% owned by the
government of
Indonesia. Other public sector shareholders include the Asian
Development Bank
(AAA/Stable) and the International Finance Corporation, which
each hold 19.99%,
and Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft with
15.1%. The only
non-public sector owner is Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
(A/Stable) with a
14.9% stake. Fitch has used a weighted average rating of the
public-sector
shareholders to assess IIF's rating given their strong
commitment of support.
Strategically Important Entity: Fitch believes that IIF is an
important tool
established by the Indonesian government and the other
public-sector
shareholders to assist in the development of infrastructure
within Indonesia.
The entity provides financing to investors for infrastructure
projects under
public-private partnership schemes. Infrastructure improvement
is a high
strategic priority for the government.
Tight Control: There are eight members on IIF's board of
commissioners,
comprising one member from each shareholder group, two
representatives from the
Ministry of Finance and two independent commissioners. The board
of
commissioners and board of directors of IIF meet regularly,
through which the
commissioners supervise management of IIF. The directors require
approval from
the board of commissioners if a project costs more than a set
level.
Improving Financial Performance: IIF's main source of revenue is
interest income
from lending activities. Income from loans rose to IDR110.6bn in
2014 from
IDR17.5bn in 2013, the first year IIF received income from
lending. IIF expects
interest income to increase to IDR832bn by 2019 as the portfolio
grows. The
company also receives interest income from investments in term
deposits and
bonds made with its large holdings of funds that have not been
lent out. This
income rose to IDR138bn in 2014 from IDR71bn in 2013.
Demand for Infrastructure Financing Rising: IIF disbursed
IDR1.6trn of loans in
2014 compared with IDR990bn in 2013. In addition, loans approved
and not drawn
amounted to IDR2.5trn and these are likely to be drawn in 2015.
The loan mix is
skewed towards electricity, telecoms, airport hangars and
transportation. Loans
to other mandated sub-sectors (such as roads and drinking water)
are likely
increase in the medium term. Close to 48% of the total loan
portfolio at
end-2014 was in US dollars, reflecting the demand for
foreign-currency loans for
infrastructure projects.
Increasing Leverage: IIF was granted a USD250m loan facility
from a syndication
of banks and International Finance Corporation in 2014. In
addition, IIF's
subordinated loan of USD200m will be fully drawn by end-2015.
The subordinated
loans have been provided to IIF, via the government and SMI,
from the Asian
Development Bank and World Bank. IIF must limit leverage to 10x
equity, although
management has said it will limit future borrowings to 3x
capitalisation (equity
plus subordinated debt).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any negative changes to IIF's governance, which may be seen in
the reduction of
public-sector ownership to below 50% (presently 85%), or a
reduction in the
Indonesian Ministry of Finance's influence on IIF's board of
commissioners,
would trigger a rating downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 26 Feb 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.