(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Cote
d'Ivoire's Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs to 'B+' from 'B'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The
issue ratings on Cote d'Ivoire's senior unsecured foreign
currency bonds have
also been upgraded to 'B+'. from 'B' The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at
'BBB-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Cote d'Ivoire's IDRs reflects the following key
rating drivers
and their relative weights:
HIGH
Political and security risks have receded following the October
2015
presidential elections, when President Ouattara was re-elected
in the first
round with more than 80% of the votes The main opposition party,
the FPI,
participated in the poll after a four-year boycott and all
stakeholders accepted
the outcome of the election. Fitch estimates that the risks of
major security
incidents affecting macro performance or state's ability to
honour its
commitments have therefore receded. Reflecting the gradual
normalisation of
political life in the country, the World Bank's indicators of
governance have
improved since 2012, progressively converging towards 'B' rated
medians.
MEDIUM
Fitch forecasts real GDP growth at more than 8% over the
forecast horizon, above
2015 'B' median of 4.6%. This reflects the diversified
agricultural base and
prospects in the extractive sector, but also rising public
investment to expand
and renovate infrastructure in the country. Both domestic and
foreign private
investment, currently low at less than 10% of GDP, are expected
to benefit from
Cote d'Ivoire's status of a regional hub and from reforms in the
business
environment implemented since 2012. Fitch expects macroeconomic
volatility to
remain lower than 'B' rated peers, largely as a reflection of
Cote d'Ivoire's
membership of the CFA franc zone, which has ensured stability of
the currency
and the inflation rate.
Traditionally a rating weakness, public finance management is
gradually
improving. Domestic arrears at suppliers and state-owned
companies have
materially declined and are expected to be fully repaid by
year-end, while
transparency on the procurement process and state-owned
companies has improved.
Government revenues are rising and will likely exceed 20% of GDP
in 2015,
although tax revenues remain weak. Fitch expects the budget
deficit will
moderately increase to 3.6% of GDP in 2015 and remain above 3%
over the forecast
horizon (in line with 2015 'B' median of 3.8%), reflecting the
large wage bill
and growing public investment.
Cote d'Ivoire's 'B+' also reflects the following key rating
drivers:
Despite significant improvement over the past four years,
development indicators
such as GDP per capita and human development index remain weak
compared to peers
and entrench the rating in the 'B' rating category. Although
rising, financial
inclusion remains weak. The history of recent defaults on
external commercial
debt also continues to constrain the rating.
Public debt is expected to moderately increase to 41.3% by
end-2015 and broadly
stabilise thereafter on back of strong nominal GDP growth and
moderate deficits.
Including bilateral debt owed to France under the Contrat de
Desendettement et
de Developpement (whereby funds repaid by Cote d'Ivoire are
returned in the form
of grants), public debt is expected to reach 47.4% of GDP in
2015, still below
the 'B' rated median of 50.4%. The share of foreign currency
debt, at 55% at
June 2015, is lower than peers. The cost of debt is currently
slightly below 'B'
rated medians, but is expected to increase as the government
increasingly
resorts to the regional and international markets to finance its
budget
deficits.
External risks are limited. Cote d'Ivoire has managed to contain
its current
account deficit, expected at 1.2% of GDP in 2015, below 'B'
rated peers thanks
to a diversified export base that ensures a structural trade
surplus. This
momentum is expected to continue over our forecast horizon,
despite rising
capital goods import needs, thanks to high cocoa prices and net
imports of oil.
However, the dependency on cocoa exports (accounting for a third
of total
current account receipts) and agricultural commodities remains a
structural
weakness of external finances. Fitch estimates the country is a
net external
creditor and rising FDI will moderate external debt accumulation
over the
forecast horizon. Pooling of FX reserves at the regional central
bank and
France's guarantee of the convertibility of the CFA franc
support the
credibility of the peg and reduce balance of payments crisis
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the upside
and downside
risks to the rating are broadly balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Renewed political instability or security incidents
jeopardising macroeconomic
prospects or the state's ability to honour its commitments.
- A material decline in growth prospects.
- A sharp deterioration in public debt dynamics.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Over the medium term, a gradual improvement in development and
governance
indicators, indicating better debt tolerance.
- A significant improvement in public debt dynamics beyond our
current
projections.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that global GDP growth will moderately pick up to
2.7% in 2016 and
2017, therefore supporting demand for Cote d'Ivoire's main
exports, such as
cocoa, rubber, gold and coffee.
Fitch assumes the monetary arrangement with France will continue
to support
macroeconomic stability and the fixed parity of the CFA Franc
with the euro will
remain unchanged.
