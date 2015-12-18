(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Egypt's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Egypt's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Egypt's ratings balance a high fiscal deficit and debt/GDP
ratio, low foreign
reserves coverage of imports and recent volatile political
history, with low
external debt and progress in implementing a wide-ranging
economic reform
programme.
Front-loaded fiscal consolidation cut the deficit excluding
grants to a
preliminary 12.5% of GDP in FY15 (to end June) from 17.6% of GDP
in FY14.
Further deficit reduction is anticipated in FY16, with various
new measures
implemented and restraint in public sector pay awards. However,
the introduction
of VAT, the largest single revenue-raising measure, has been
delayed. Fitch
expects fiscal consolidation throughout the forecast period, but
with savings
partially offset by higher social spending and spending
commitments in the new
constitution the deficit is forecast to remain high.
Moderate deficit reduction and stronger nominal GDP growth are
forecast to put
the debt/GDP ratio on a downward trend, ending a multi-year
deterioration.
Nonetheless, debt/GDP is around double the peer median, at an
estimated 93.7% at
end FY15 and is only expected to fall by around five percentage
points by
end-FY17. Domestic banks, including the Central Bank, account
for the bulk of
deficit financing.
Reserves have declined to less than three months of current
external payments
and foreign exchange rationing continues. Prospects for the
balance of payments
have been set back by a shock to the tourism industry and,
although declining,
unmet demand for foreign exchange remains significant. FDI has
increased and is
expected to rise and some multilateral support is arriving.
Fitch believes an
IMF programme is within reach if required by the authorities.
There is a lack of
clarity on exchange rate policy, but Fitch assumes that further
devaluation of
the pound is inevitable, regardless of any additional bilateral
support.
Gross external debt has been rising, but it remains below peers
at an estimated
17.5% of GDP at end-2015. Net external debt is just 3.4% of GDP.
The bulk of
external debt is on a concessional basis and service indicators
are stronger
than peers. Egypt also has market access, issuing its first
Eurobond since 2010
in June 2015, raising USD1.5bn. The rating is supported by the
absence of a
recent history of debt restructuring.
Economic momentum has slowed recently, due to shortages of
foreign exchange and
the impact of fiscal consolidation. However, energy shortages
are being
addressed and public and private investment is rising. Fitch
assumes that growth
will be weaker in FY16 and will average around 4% over 2016 and
2017. Inflation
is above peers and is forecast to remain near 10%, with
structural rigidities
aggravated by exchange rate deprecation.
A new parliament starts its term in late December, following
elections that
formally completed the political transition. Supporters of the
president appear
to dominate the parliament, which is constitutionally mandated
with significant
powers. Voter turnout was around 30%, reflecting a mixture of
voter fatigue and
disaffection in some quarters. Nonetheless, the regime of
President Sisi retains
broad consent and in Fitch's view, political stability has
improved under his
rule. However, serious insecurity incidents have occurred in the
Sinai and
remain a risk factor. World Bank governance indicators have
deteriorated in
recent years and are below peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- A track record of progress on fiscal consolidation leading to
a decline in
debt/GDP.
- Improved economic growth supported by reforms to the business
environment that
lead to increased investment and employment.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Failure to anchor the fiscal deficit on a downward trend or an
unwinding of
recent fiscal consolidation measures.
- Prolonged strains on the balance of payments and an inadequate
policy
response.
- Serious and sustained insecurity incidents that undermine
economic activity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes local banks remain willing and able to finance the
deficit.
The political environment is assumed to be more stable than in
2011-13, although
sporadic and at times serious attacks on security forces are
assumed to continue
and underlying political tensions will remain.
Fitch forecasts that Brent crude will average USD55/b in 2015
and 2016, before
rising to USD65/b in 2017.
