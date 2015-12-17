(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Denmark-based TDC A/S's
(TDC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list
of ratings
action is below.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectations that following the
company's
acquisition of Norwegian cable operator Get, the pace of
deleveraging will be
slower than originally expected. This is due to ongoing weakness
in TDC's
domestic operations as a result of competitive and regulatory
pressures
impacting revenues and margins. The Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectations
that domestic EBITDA is likely to stabilise by 2018 and that the
company has
headroom in its key credit metrics within its 'BBB-' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Domestic Weakness
TDC's domestic EBITDA declined in 9M15 by 10.7% YoY. The decline
has been driven
by a combination of competitive pressure in the consumer mobile
and business
segments, the loss of wholesale mobile virtual network (MVNO)
contracts and
regulatory pressure on broadband wholesale prices and retail
roaming. Fitch
expects these pressures will persist into 2016 leading to
further significant
declines in EBTIDA driven by revenue loss and margin
contraction. TDC has
indicated limited scope to reduce costs in its domestic market
in the short
term.
Our forecasts assume that the rate of EBITDA decline will reduce
in 2017 and
potentially stabilise in 2018. This is based on the repricing
within the
business segment coming to an end, lower incremental impact from
regulation and
a more rationale competitive environment developing in the
consumer mobile
sector. TDC has recently raised mobile prices, a move that has
to some extent
been followed by its competitors. TeliaSonera and Telenor, the
number 2 and 3
operators in Denmark currently have low EBITDA margins of 10%
and 12% (1H15),
respectively, which are not sustainable in the medium to long
term, in our
opinion.
Managing Acquisition-Induced Leverage
TDC's acquisition of Norwegian cable operator Get raised its
funds from
operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage to 4.7x in YE2014
(assuming the
consolidation of GET from November 2014) from 3.4x in September
2014. At the
time of the acquisition, we expected leverage would decline to
3.7x by 2017.
With the weakness in domestic EBITDA we expect TDC's FFO net
adjusted leverage
to now remain elevated but broadly stable, between 3.9x and 4.1x
until 2017.
This assumes some reduction in dividends. If the company is able
to stabilise
its EBITDA in 2018, this will allow TDC to reduce FFO-adjusted
net leverage to a
pace of 0.2x per year, assuming capital intensity levels remain
stable.
Domestic Fixed Line Supportive
TDC owns both the Danish incumbent copper network and the
majority of the cable
infrastructure in the country. This gives the company a strong
fixed line
position compared with all other European incumbents and helps
the company to
generate domestic EBITDA margins of 44% in 9M15, including
headquarter costs.
The position is likely to be structurally supportive to TDC's
medium- to
long-term financial profile due to a lack of alternative fixed
line
infrastructures and is reflected in Fitch-calculated
FFO-adjusted net leverage
downgrade guidance of 4.25x, which is at the higher end of the
rating category.
Current competitive pressures are more prevalent in the mobile
and business
segments.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue increase of 4.6% in FY15, driven by the acquisition of
Get, declines
of 2.5% in FY16 before gradually stabilising in 2018.
- EBITDA margin of 40.7% in 2015 reducing to 38% over 2016-18.
- CAPEX stable at 4.2-4.3bn per year over the next three years.
- A conservative approach to dividend policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- The expectation that FFO adjusted net leverage will trend
below 3.75x on a
sustained basis.
- An improvement in TDC's domestic operating environment
enabling a
stabilisation in domestic EBITDA.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage trending above 4.25x on a sustained
basis.
- Further declines in the domestic business putting group
pre-dividend FCF
margins under pressure into the mid-single digit range.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
- Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Subordinated hybrid securities: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996935
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.