PARIS/LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP
Paribas Public
Sector SCF (BNPP PS SCF)'s EUR2bn obligations foncieres (OF) at
'AA' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' rating of the OF is based on BNP Paribas (BNPP)'s
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', which acts as the reference IDR
for this
programme, a revised IDR uplift of '1' notch from '2' notches,
an unchanged
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '4' notches (moderate discontinuity
risk) and on
the legal minimum overcollateralisation (OC) level of 5%, which
is equal to
Fitch's 'AA' breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook on the OF reflect
that on BNPP's
IDR and on the French sovereign's IDR.
The 'AA' rating of the OF is based on BNPP's IDR adjusted by the
IDR uplift of
'AA-' and a one-notch recovery uplift corresponding to a
recovery given default
higher than 51% on the covered bonds. The unchanged 5% 'AA'
breakeven OC is
mainly driven by a credit loss component of 10%. Other OC
components are limited
as all assets and liabilities are indexed to a floating interest
rate and
maturities are well-matched.
In Fitch's analysis, the OF rating is credit-linked to the
rating of France and
the agency assumes that no losses occur on Coface
guarantee/insurance exposures
in a rating scenario at or below the French sovereign rating.
The revision to the IDR uplift reflects Fitch's updated Covered
Bonds Rating
Criteria, under which the agency no longer gives credit to the
large senior
unsecured debt buffer for this specialised covered bond-issuing
subsidiary as
Fitch does not view export credit agency guaranteed/insured
receivables as key
to the survival of the BNPP group. The IDR uplift of '1' notch
reflects Fitch's
view that France is a covered bond intensive jurisdiction.
The unchanged D-Cap of '4' notches remains driven by the
'moderate' assessment
of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component, the six month
pre-maturity
test being consistent with Fitch's stressed liquidation
assumptions for the
underlying assets, and the privileged derivatives components.
The assessment of
asset segregation was revised to 'Low' from 'Very Low' based on
the only partial
mitigation of commingling risk, with no impact on the D-Cap.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating of the OF would be vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) BNPP's IDR is downgraded to 'BB+' or below
or (ii) the
French sovereign Long-term IDR is downgraded below 'AA'.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on the minimum legislative 5% OC
applicable to the
programme. The agency notes that the 5% OC as well as the 5.5%
minimum OC
committed by the issuer are unlikely to be sufficient for
maintaining the 'AA'
rating of the OF, should the reference IDR of the programme be
downgraded.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
