(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken
various rating
actions on the following financial institutions:
-Banco Bradesco SA (Bradesco)
-Itau Unibanco SA (IU)
-Itau Unibanco Holding SA (IUH)
-Banco Santander Brasil SA (SanBra)
-Banco Safra SA (Safra)
-Banco do Brasil SA (BdB)
-Banco Votorantim SA (BV)
-Banco da Amazonia SA (BdA),
-Banco do Nordeste do Brasil SA (BNB),
-Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES),
-Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa),
-Banco ABC Brasil SA (ABC)
-Banco Daycoval SA (Daycoval)
-Banco Industrial do Brasil SA (BIB)
-Banco Pine SA (Pine)
-Banco Pan SA (Pan)
-Brazilian Finance & Real Estate S.A. (BFRE)
-Brazilian Mortgages Cia Hipotecaria (BM)
-Brazilian Securities Cia de Securitizacao (BS)
The rating actions follow Fitch's recent downgrade of Brazil's
sovereign rating
to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook and the revision of the
country ceiling
to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Brazil to 'BB+';
Outlook Negative'
at 'www.fitchratings.com'). These actions also reflect factors
considered in
Fitch's negative outlook for the Brazilian banking industry (see
'2016 Outlook:
Brazilian Banks' dated Dec. 01, 2015).
In Fitch's view, despite the system's relatively comfortable
capitalization and
liquidity ratios as well as adequate loan loss reserves
coverage, the
deterioration of the macroeconomic backdrop resulted in a tough
operating
environment for Brazilian banks during the second half of 2015
that is likely to
continue during 2016. The prospects of a prolonged economic
recession, higher
unemployment, inflation and interest rates and reduced
investments will
undermine the sector's performance and result in an even more
conservative risk
appetite.
The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability
Ratings (VRs) of BIB
and Pine were affirmed, while the Outlooks on their Long-term
IDRs were revised
to Negative from Stable. The Long-term IDRs of the remaining 17
financial
institutions mentioned above were downgraded, and the Negative
Outlook (or
Negative Rating Watch) on them, maintained. The VRs of seven of
these financial
institutions (Bradesco, IU, IUH, SanBra, Safra, ABC and
Daycoval) were also
downgraded.
A link to a summary report that details all of the rating
actions taken in this
review is available below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs), SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS (SRFs),
AND DEBT RATINGS
Issuers reviewed in the report are categorized in four groups:
1) Federal government-owned banks, BdB, BdA, BNB, BNDES and
Caixa, whose IDRs
are driven by sovereign support and where the federal government
is either the
majority or the full owner and the source of expected support;
2) Issuers whose IDRs are driven by their VRs and that are rated
above or equal
to the sovereign rating (IUH, IU, Bradesco, Safra, ABC,
Daycoval);
3) Issuers whose IDRs are driven by their VRs and that are rated
in the 'BB'
category (BIB and Pine); and
4) Issuers whose IDRs are driven by institutional support by
parents which are
rated above or equal to the sovereign rating (SanBra, BV, Pan,
BFRE, BM and BS).
In the first group, Fitch downgraded all five banks' LT FC and
LC IDRs, and if
existing, senior debt ratings to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', in line with
the downgrade
of Brazil's IDRs. All five ratings are aligned with Brazil's
sovereign ratings,
due to the banks' either majority or full federal government
ownership, their
key policy role in the implementation of government economic
guidelines and, in
the case of BdB and Caixa, their systemic importance. The
Negative Outlook on
the LT IDRs mirrors that on the LT IDRs of Brazil. The downgrade
of the banks'
SRs to '3' from '2' and SRFs to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' reflect the
reduced capacity
of the government to support these banks.
The second group includes issuers with very strong credit
profiles but that are
closely linked with the operating environment. In the case of
Bradesco, IUH and
IU, their ratings are driven by their VRs, which are rated
one-notch above the
sovereign, reflecting their very strong credit profile. The VRs
of the banks in
this group were also downgraded following the sovereign rating
downgrade as well
as their LT FC, LC IDRs, and debt ratings when applicable. The
LT IDRs of these
banks retain their Negative Outlook, mirroring the sovereign
Outlook. Fitch
downgraded Bradesco, IUH and IU's SRFs to 'BB' from 'BB+', given
the reduced
capacity of the sovereign to provide support should it be
required.
Fitch also downgraded Safra's LT IDRs and senior debt ratings to
'BB+' from
'BBB-' and maintained the Negative Outlooks on its LT IDRs.
In the third group, BIB and Pine's LT IDRs were affirmed at
'BB'. The IDRs of
these banks are driven by their VRs which were also affirmed.
The revision of
BIB and Pine's Outlooks to Negative from Stable reflects Fitch's
view that the
key credit metrics of these two mid-sized banks are highly
influenced by the
operating environment and could come under further pressure
considering Fitch?s
expectations of continued deterioration of domestic operating
conditions, as
evidenced by the negative outlook assigned to the Brazilian
banking sector.
In the fourth group, SanBra's LT LC IDR was downgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+';
Negative Outlook, reflecting the maximum two-notch uplift from
the sovereign IDR
for issuers with highly rated parents. SanBra's LT FC IDR and
senior debt
ratings are constrained by Brazil's Country Ceiling of 'BBB-',
and therefore
were downgraded accordingly.
In the same group, BV'd IDRs are driven by expected support from
its minority
shareholder - BdB. Fitch believes that BV is strategically
important for BdB,
and maintains a one-notch difference between these two banks'
IDRs. Therefore,
Fitch downgraded BV's LT IDRs to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Negative
Outlook, and affirmed
its VR at 'bb-' and SR at '3'.
Also in this group, Fitch downgraded Pan and its subsidiaries'
(BFRE, BM and BS)
LT IDRs to 'BB-' from 'BB' and the Negative Rating Watch was
maintained. The
rating action reflects the downgrade of Caixa's LT IDRs, as Pan
and its
subsidiaries' ratings are based on the extraordinary support
they could receive
from Caixa. Extraordinary support could be provided in the form
of credit lines
and long-term funding agreements, as well as a new strategic
orientation,
including management proximity, especially after the
difficulties faced by Banco
BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG, Long-term IDR 'BB-'; Watch Negative),
which is Pan's
co-controlling shareholder. Pan's VR was affirmed at 'b';
Negative Watch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
The VRs of Sanbra, Safra, ABC and Daycoval are constrained by
the operating
environment. These banks' VRs should move in tandem with the
sovereign rating of
Brazil. For this reason, all these banks' VRs were downgraded to
'bb+' from
'bbb-', reflecting Fitch's approach of usually limiting bank
ratings to the
sovereign rating level.
The VRs of BIB and Pine were affirmed at 'bb', as their key
credit metrics -
although under pressure - are still adequate for their
respective rating levels.
Pressures on the corporate sector may eventually undermine the
asset quality of
these two banks.
Bradesco, IU and IUH's VRs remain one-notch above the sovereign
rating due to
their strong credit profile. Both banks count on diversified
franchises, strong
liquidity and capitalization, resilient profitability,
satisfactory asset
quality and are D-SIBs with impressive market share in several
segments in the
Brazilian financial services industry.
BdB's VR was affirmed at 'bb+' and reflects its leading
franchise in multiple
business segments, including lending, insurance, asset
management and
debit/credit cards, and solid funding and liquidity. BdB's VR is
constrained by
the operating environment and should move in tandem with the
sovereign rating of
Brazil.
BV's VR was affirmed at 'bb-', as its key credit metrics -
although under
pressure - are still adequate for its respective rating level.
Pressures on BV's
corporate exposures may eventually undermine the asset quality
of this bank.
Pan's VR is limited by the still volatile operating performance
of the bank, its
operating losses, improving but still below-average asset
quality ratios, and
relatively weak capitalization. The rating was maintained on
Rating Watch
Negative because of the potential for material negative effects
on its intrinsic
profile due to the difficult situation faced by its
co-controller, BTG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs), SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs), DEBT
RATINGS,
VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
In addition to specific sensitivities for each institution -
please see the
individual report of each, available at www.fitchratings.com.
The IDRs of all
banks included in this release are sensitive to any further
changes in Brazil's
sovereign ratings and their Outlook.
The prospects of a prolonged economic recession, high
unemployment, inflation
and interest rates, and reduced investments will undermine the
banking sector
performance and may result in an even more difficult operating
environment,
particularly for mid-sized banks, which have more concentrated
business models
than their larger counterparts, larger asset and liability
concentrations and
wholesale funding bases.
Further deterioration in the operating environment could also
negatively affect
the VRs of each of the banks included in this release if and
when such
deterioration becomes identifiable on each bank's key credit
metrics, such as
asset quality, profitability and capitalization.
Contact:
Claudio Gallina (Primary: BNB; Secondary: BdB, BNDES and Caixa)
Senior Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Eduardo Ribas (Primary: Bradesco, SanBra, Daycoval; Secondary:
IUH, IU, Safra,
Pan, BFRE, BM, BS, ABC Brasil, BIB, Pine)
Director
+55 11 4504-2213
Esin Celasun (Primary: BdB, BNDES and Caixa; Secondary: BV)
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20-401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Robert Stoll (Primary: IUH, IU, Safra, BV, ABC Brasil, Pine;
Secondary:
Bradesco)
Director
+1 212 908 9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York 10004
Jean Lopes (Primary: BIB; Secondary: BdA, BNB)
Director
+55 21 4503-2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20-401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Raphael Nascimento (Primary: BdA, Pan, BFRE, BM, BS; Secondary:
Daycoval)
Associate Director
+55 11 3957-3664
Pedro Gomes (Secondary: SanBra)
Director
+55 11 4504-2604
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
