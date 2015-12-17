(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 17 (Fitch) Recent technical and financial
issues have widened
credit default swap (CDS) spreads on Neiman Marcus Group LLC to
levels not seen
since 2013, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS case
study snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Neiman Marcus widened 45% over the past week
and are 92% wider
since the start of December. Credit protection on Neiman Marcus'
debt is now
pricing deeper in speculative grade ('BB-') territory.
'Souring market sentiment for Neiman Marcus is likely attributed
to declining
sales exacerbated by a technical hiccup over the Thanksgiving
shopping weekend,'
said Director Diana Allmendinger. 'Disappointing quarterly
results released this
past Monday appear to have added to market concerns over
Neiman's credit
prospects.'
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Contact:
Diana Allmendinger
Director
+1 212-908-0848
Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
