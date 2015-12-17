(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
placed Taiwan-based
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.'s (ASE) 'BBB'
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), 'BBB' senior unsecured rating and
'A+(twn)' National
Long-Term Rating on Rating Watch Negative. The agency has
simultaneously placed
the 'BBB' rating on Anstock II Limited's 2.125% USD300m senior
unsecured
guaranteed notes due 2017 on Rating Watch Negative. The notes
are
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ASE.
The ratings have been placed on Negative Watch following the
announcement by ASE
of a proposed cash acquisition of 75.01% of the shares in
Siliconware Precision
Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL) that it does not own. The offer
would cost around
TWD129bn (about USD4bn).
ASE has requested that SPIL's directors respond to the proposal
by 21 December
2015 and any agreement reached would be subject to regulatory
approvals and
endorsement by shareholders of both SPIL and ASE. ASE says that
SPIL's
management has been hostile to a tie-up with ASE and a condition
of the offer is
that SPIL terminate or cancel a proposed deal to issue new
shares to Tsinghua
Unigroup Ltd.
The Rating Watch will be resolved when the outcome of the
proposed takeover is
certain and Fitch has discussed the source of funds for the
acquisition and the
financial profile of the combined entity with management. We may
affirm the
ratings at their current levels with Stable Outlook or downgrade
the ratings,
though this is likely to be limited to a single notch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker Leverage, Stronger Position: We estimate that, if the
deal happens and is
funded entirely by debt, ASE's pro-forma funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted leverage could exceed 2.8x in 2016 from 1.95x in
2014, compared
to our downgrade rating guideline of 2.0x. However, we recognise
the business
benefits of the deal to ASE, in terms of improvements in market
share to about
30% in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing
industry, opportunity
to achieve cost synergy and benefits from pooling resources to
cater for the
fast-growing system in package (SiP) business.
Therefore, even if the deal is completed and leverage rises, we
may affirm the
ratings at their current level with Stable Outlook, if,
following discussions
with the company, we determine that lower business risk offsets
the higher
financial risk associated with weaker credit metrics.
Increasing Influence Over SPIL: Should SPIL's management reject
the offer, it is
possible that ASE will try to strengthen its control over SPIL
to influence
SPIL's strategy, given ASE's ambitions to consolidate the
industry, and the
hostility of SPIL's management towards ASE's investment and
cooperation with
ASE. Therefore, even if SPIL does not agree to enter into
discussions with ASE
by 21 December 2015, we are likely to keep the Rating Watch in
place until it is
clear whether ASE will pursue further investment in SPIL and how
much it is
likely to spend.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following sensitivities are for ASE, excluding SPIL. If the
deal goes ahead,
we will reassess these given the likely stronger market position
of any combined
entity.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, on a
sustained basis, lead to negative rating action include:
- operating EBIT margin below 5% (2014: 11.5%)
- FFO-adjusted leverage above 2.0x
- negative free cash flow (FCF)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, on a
sustained basis lead to positive rating action include:
- operating EBIT margin rises to above 10%
- FFO-adjusted leverage falls to below 1.0x,
- pre-dividend FCF margin rises above 7% (2014: 3%).
However, Fitch is unlikely to consider an upgrade without a
substantial increase
in ASE's market share or reduction in business risk.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
At end-September 2015, ASE's had unrestricted cash of TWD42bn
and available
undrawn committed facilities of TWD149bn, compared with
short-term debt of
TWD50bn and the potential SPIL acquisition cost of TWD129bn.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'BBB' placed on Rating Watch
Negative
- National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(twn)' placed on Rating Watch
Negative.
- Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' placed on
Rating Watch
Negative
Notes issued by Anstock II Limited
- Rating on 2.125% USD300m senior unsecured guaranteed notes due
2017 of 'BBB'
placed on Rating Watch Negative
