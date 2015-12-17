(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Recent updates from Volkswagen AG
(VW) and
Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) on the impact of the
emissions scandal
support our key assumptions for affected EMEA ABS transactions,
Fitch Ratings
says. Initial performance data and measures taken by VWFS to
mitigate
counterparty risks also support the credit quality of these VW
ABS transactions,
which we affirmed or upgraded last month.
VW's November agreement with the German Federal Motor Transport
Authority to fix
2.0 and 1.6 litre EA189 engines suggest that a technical fix for
vehicles
affected by manipulation of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission tests
can be achieved
relatively easily. VW currently expects no impact on performance
or fuel
consumption, but this has yet to be confirmed for all models.
This reinforces
Fitch's view that risk on ABS from reduced cash flows due to
consumer rights is
small. Exposure to NOx affected vehicles is now available in
transactions'
investor reports, improving transparency.
VW said on 9 December that considerably fewer vehicles have
wrongly stated CO2
emissions than first thought. Internal re-measurements found
deviations in only
nine model variants with an annual production of approximately
36,000 vehicles.
A complete list of the affected VW cars in ABS transactions is
not yet
available, but Fitch expects potential exposure in ABS
transactions to be
materially lower than that implied by VW's initial statement
that 800,000
vehicles were affected.
This underpins Fitch's view that risks to ABS transactions from
potentially CO2
affected vehicles is adequately addressed in recently issued
transactions via
dedicated reserves. They are adjusted regularly to cover clearly
identified and
potentially affected vehicles. The seller is obliged to
repurchase these
vehicles.
VWFS told Fitch that once all affected vehicles are identified,
it will no
longer sell CO2 affected vehicles to its revolving ABS
transactions.
VWFS stated that it will decide on potential measures in older
transactions once
their exact exposure is known. As we said in our 18 November VW
ABS portfolio
review, our expectation of these transactions' exposures to
affected vehicles is
not affecting ratings given available credit enhancement. Most
transactions
could withstand bigger price decreases than we expect, and for
more vehicles
than currently identified, before ratings are affected.
Data to end-November shows no indication of rising delinquency
or default rates
in VW's EMEA ABS transactions since VW announced of NOx emission
irregularities
on 22 September.
In UK transactions, Fitch sees no signs of increased voluntary
terminations so
far. The most recent reports show a slight increase in the
percentage of
contracts terminated, but this appears consistent with normal
ranges over time.
For instance, Driver UK Master reported 20bp in October,
compared with12bp-19bp
over the past 12 months.
Latest price data from Schwacke for Germany show no significant
drops in value
since the NOx announcement. The used-car values of VW vehicles
were only
marginally worse than all used car values, with no noticeable
difference between
diesel and petrol engine vehicles. This is in contrast to the US
where VW
diesels have underperformed the market by 10%-20%, and VW petrol
cars by 5%-15%.
VWFS has confirmed that remedial actions are in place following
our downgrade of
VW on 9 November 2015 to 'BBB'/'F2' with a negative outlook,
where ABS deal
documentation foresees such measures. These include measures to
address
commingling risk and to fund reserves if necessary.
Contact:
Adrian Pfaff-Seiler
Associate Director
Structured Finance
+49 69 76 80 76 259
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
Structured Finance
+49 69 768 076 117
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Auto ABS Index - Europe 4Q15
here
VW Emissions Scandal: Impact on VW-Originated Auto ABS
Transactions
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.