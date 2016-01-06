(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the
Malaysian takaful sector saw strong growth in 2015. Family
takaful, which
represented 29.7% in 1H15 by total new life insurance business,
was up 7% on
end-2014. General takaful by gross direct contributions was
11.6%, up 1% in
1H15. According to Bank Negara Malaysia, Malaysia dominates the
takaful market
in ASEAN, with around a two-third market share (71%). The
country has 12
registered takaful operators.
Growth potential for the sector is favourable, particularly due
to encouraging
demographics and government support. Wider product innovation
and distribution
coverage is likely to drive sector growth as public acceptance
of the model
increases. Malaysia's takaful industry grew faster than
conventional insurance,
with general and family takaful recording 8.3% and 9.7% growth,
respectively, at
end-June 2015, compared with conventional general and life
insurance growth of
6.6% and -0.4%, respectively.
Family takaful represents almost two-thirds of the industry in
Malaysia and the
rest is general. Family takaful operators' expense rates are
likely to remain
stable but will gradually absorb growing claims from medical
inflation and bonus
payouts to policyholders. The industry's total net claims payout
rose 18% yoy in
2014. Most products are distributed by the agency channel, but
with the adoption
of the life and family takaful framework in 2015 the life
industry is likely to
gradually diversify to bancassurance, the internet and other
direct channels.
Minimum capital requirements and risk practices are now extended
to Malaysian
takaful operators after the adoption of a risk-based capital for
takaful regime
in 2014. The new regulations and capital requirements, and the
need in many
cases to independently finance and run insurance units, mean
takaful operators
with limited scale and capital burdens are likely to exit or
merge over time.
The regulatory, legal and accounting environments are key areas
of development
for the takaful and retakaful industry. Fitch views the recent
regulatory
reforms extended to the takaful sector in Malaysia, including
the introduction
of internal capital adequacy assessment process, the Financial
Services Act and
gradual deregulation of tariff rates, as a positive development
that could
cement the region as a takaful hub.
Fitch expects Malaysian takaful and insurance sector M&A
activities to continue,
due to attractive growth prospects and new regulatory pressure.
Regulatory
changes in recent years aim to enhance the sector's global
competitiveness as
the market is being liberalised. However, evolving regulation
may put some
pressure on operators' capitalisation in the short term; Fitch
expects
operators' capital profiles to eventually improve, although
smaller ones are
likely to seek strategic investors or alternative capital.
