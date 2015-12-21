(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON/NEW YORK, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed BlueBay
Total Return Credit (TRC) Fund's and BlueBay Global Diversified
Corporate Bond
Fund's (GDCBF) 'Strong' Fund Quality Ratings. The funds are
managed by BlueBay
Asset Management LLP (BlueBay).
The affirmation of the 'Strong' ratings reflects the stability
in the funds'
research-driven, flexible multi-strategy investment approach,
based on a
balanced mix of fundamental top-down macro and bottom-up
selection inputs within
a well-defined risk-control framework. The ratings are also
supported by the
depth of BlueBay's global fixed-income resources, which the
funds makes full use
of.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Profile
TRC Fund is a sub-fund of a Luxembourg Part I SICAV and is UCITS
IV-compliant.
Launched in October 2013, it invests in a selection of primarily
high yield (HY)
global credits through a flexible, total return, high-conviction
approach. It
aims to generate annual absolute returns of 5%-10% each year
over a cycle, gross
of fees, with a volatility target of between 5% and 10%.
GDCBF is a sub-fund of BlueBay Structured Funds, a Luxembourg
SICAV-SIF
(Non-UCITS). Launched in December 2009, it invests in a
selection of BlueBay's
single-asset class funds as a fund of funds. The focus is on
European
investment-grade (IG) corporate credits (minimum 40% in IG),
with a core
allocation to BlueBay Investment Grade Bond Fund (rated
"Excellent / Under
Review"). It aims to generate annual returns of 250bps above its
benchmark,
Markit iBoxx Euro Corporates TR, gross of fees, over a credit
cycle.
Investment Process
Active allocation across different credit asset classes drives
the investment
process, with risks and transaction costs closely monitored.
Macro hedges, cash
balances (up to 35%) and defensive credit selection seek to
preserve capital in
TRC. Credit selection reflects Bluebay's highest conviction
trades in each
sub-asset class.
Discretionary scenario-based asset performance forecasts and
probabilities are
defined, normalised and agreed through a formal scorecard and
committee
approach. A monthly asset allocation committee subsequently
provides optimal
asset class allocations over a three- to six-month horizon.
Resources
The asset allocation committee consists of six senior investment
professionals
including the co-CIOs who drive allocation decisions. Credit
selection in the
TRC and in the funds that GDCBF invests in is the responsibility
of an asset
class specialist Portfolio Manager (PM) within each designated
section of the
portfolio. As such, the funds draw extensively on Bluebay's deep
fixed income
resources.
Track Record
The negative performance of TRC in the year to November 2015
(-3% net of fee for
I EUR shareclass) drove the net cumulative performance of the
fund into negative
territory since inception. 2015 performance was mainly driven by
poor security
selection. Since inception, credit market returns (beta) has
been the main
performance driver.
Similarly, GDCBF underperformed its benchmark (2.7% for H EUR
shareclass), net
of fees, in the year to end-November, but in line with the
benchmark over a five
year period.
Fund Manager
Founded in 2001 and now owned by the Royal Bank of Canada
(AA/Stable/F1+),
BlueBay Asset Management is a specialist credit asset manager
with assets under
management (AUM) of USD58.1bn at end-September 2015 (USD5.3bn in
multi-asset
credit).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse
deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade. For
example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's
performance or departure
of key members of the asset allocation committee may result in
the funds being
placed 'Under Review' or downgraded. Conversely, an upgrade
could result from a
proven ability to outperform peers consistently on a
risk-adjusted basis over a
minimum of five years.
