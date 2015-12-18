(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms Avon
Products, Inc.'s (Avon)
Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a Negative
Outlook upon
today's announcement that Cerberus Capital Management (Cerberus)
will (i) make a
$435 million 5% convertible preferred equity investment in Avon,
which
represents 16.6% of diluted shares outstanding on an
as-converted basis, and
(ii) invest $170 million for an 80% ownership in Avon North
America, which will
be separated into a privately held entity. These transactions
are expected to
close in spring 2016. In addition, Avon will suspend its
dividend of
approximately $108 million annually effective the first quarter
of 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views today's announcements positively in that the North
American business
separation - which had LTM sales of $731 million and estimated
EBITDA of $4
million - removes a drag on both operating trends and on
management's time, and
the cash infusion and dividend suspension will provide a
meaningful boost to
Avon's liquidity.
However, as Fitch had factored in minimal contribution from the
North American
business, the credit story has not materially changed. Avon's
key international
markets remain under considerable pressure as reflected in
flattish-to-slightly
negative organic growth trends. Stabilizing the Outlook depends
on Avon's
ability to articulate and begin to execute a credible turnaround
plan to
stabilize volume and representative growth and stem EBITDA
declines at its
January 2016 Analyst Day.
Of note, two key markets, Brazil and Russia, have seen
increasing levels of
competition in the past several years and are in recession.
Argentina, a smaller
market, appears headed for a recession next year. As a result,
Avon's Latin
America region, which generated almost 50% of revenues
(moderately more
post-separation) and 70% of adjusted operating profit for the
nine months ended
Sept. 30, 2015, has recorded negative volumes and rep count
declines. These are
likely to continue given the economic outlook and the lack of a
plan to reverse
the tide.
Negative F/X translation and transaction are having an outsized
impact on Avon's
recent financial performance, with a strong orientation toward
the emerging
markets of Brazil and Russia. The company absorbed $315 million
of F/X
translation and transaction costs in 2014. The run-rate
year-to-date is higher
at around $350 million.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--The proposed transactions close as anticipated in spring 2016;
--Organic revenue growth up around 1% in 2015, with negative
volume trends being
offset somewhat by high pricing. Positive organic growth of 2%
in 2016 excluding
North America;
--Currencies hold at current levels negatively affecting
revenues by about 19%
in 2015 year, in line with management's November 2015 guidance;
--EBITDA of approximately $575 million in 2015 and $525 million
to $550 million
in 2016;
--Free cash flow negative in the $150 million range in 2015.
Preliminary FCF
expected to be positive in 2016, north of $125 million with the
dividend
suspension as well as lower pension payments and royalty stream
from Avon North
America to Avon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action:
:
--Stabilizing the Outlook is dependent on Avon's ability to
articulate and begin
to execute a credible turnaround plan at its January 2016
Analyst Day.
Negative:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action:
--Continued sales declines, which would be exemplified by active
representative
and volume declines accelerating toward and being sustained in
the
mid-single-digits range;
--Significant EBITDA contraction to a level below $500 million.
--Negative FCF past 2015 which would occur if the organization
has not been
rightsized for what appears to be a less than $7 billion-revenue
company which
would eat into liquidity;
--Sustained increases in leverage over 5x.
LIQUIDITY
Avon's liquidity should improve with the dividend suspension and
the receipt of
a net $505 million from Cerberus in 2016. The $505 million is
net of $100
million that Avon will contribute to Avon North America to
partially offset the
approximately $230 million in pension and other liabilities.
Avon intends to apply $250 million of proceeds towards repaying
a portion of the
$850 million of debt maturing over 2018 and 2019.
At present, cash balances are unrestricted and available for
debt repayment but
had declined to $587 million at the end of September 2015 from
$1.2 billion in
2013. Including full availability on its $400 million revolver
that matures in
2020, total liquidity was approximately $1 billion.
Fitch expects FCF (operating cash flow less capital expenditures
and dividends)
be in the negative $150 million range in 2015. Preliminary FCF
is expected to be
positive in 2016, north of $125 million with the dividend
suspension as well as
lower pension payments..
Depending on how the $435 million preferred equity is
structured, the instrument
could have an equity credit component. Fitch may assign that
component after
documentation review. In the interim, if viewed solely as debt,
pro forma
leverage as of the last 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2015 would
increase modestly
to 3.7x from 3.4x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B+/RR4';
--Short-term IDR at 'B'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
