(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
Chinese property
companies' shift towards an "asset-light" business strategy has
limited
near-term impact on their credit profiles due to insignificant
project exposure,
but the risks and rewards of such a strategy over the mid to
long term remains
uncertain.
In the Q&A below, Fitch's Shanghai-based analysts, Laura Long
and Su Aik Lim,
discuss factors that drove Chinese developers' "asset-light"
strategy and their
potential benefits and risks.
Q: Why are some Chinese developers reducing asset ownership?
A: Large-scale investment property development is capital
intensive and the wait
for returns is much longer than for residential property
development. The
financial leverage of investment property companies tend to be
high until a
substantial majority of assets in their investment property
portfolios reach a
mature stage and generate stable, recurring rental income.
Chinese property
companies like China Resources Land Limited (CR Land;
BBB+/Stable) and Dalian
Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd. (Wanda; BBB+/Stable) have
historically used
operating cash generated from residential property development
and debt to fund
their capital needs for investment property development.
However, developers have found they need to commit more equity
to their
investment properties or increase financial leverage as
residential sales growth
has slowed. This has prompted some companies to explore
alternatives to maximise
return on equity from their projects with less financial burden.
Q: How have companies reduced their assets? What are the
benefits?
A: There are two prominent cases that we can study. The first by
Wanda aims to
lower project-level debt and minimise capital investment through
innovative
funding structures, such as crowdfunding. In return, Wanda
receives management
fees and profit distributions from the projects when they start
operations. The
recurring management fees can help to smooth its earnings and
cash flow
volatility.
Wanda launched two crowdfunding products in June and August 2015
jointly with
99Bill, an online payment service provider, to fund the
construction of five
retail malls each. Crowdfunding investors are entitled to annual
payments with
an estimated yield of 6% derived from the malls' rental income.
The investors
can exit their investments with a one-time capital gain when the
project
companies go public in the form of a real estate investment
trust (REIT) or are
acquired by third parties after three years, or when the
investors are bought
out by Dalian Wanda Group, the parent of Wanda, at 1.5x their
initial
investment, if no other parties take over those projects,
between the fourth and
seventh year.
Wanda also got institutional investors to invest with the
crowdfunding investors
in Wanda's retail malls. Wanda brought 15 of its retail malls
with total
estimated investment value of CNY13bn under its asset-light
arrangement during
August to October 2015.
Wanda consolidates the "asset-light" project companies in its
financial
statements due to its effective operating control. Although the
malls projects
using this strategy in total account for less than 1% of Wanda's
commercial
portfolio by book value, Wanda benefits from the arrangement
because it need not
make further investment to develop these projects, compared with
projects it
owns and develops.
In another example, homebuilder China Vanke Co., Ltd. (Vanke;
BBB+/Stable) aims
to reduce its financial leverage by sharing capital investment
with external
parties and holding minority equity stakes in commercial
property projects,
which is not its core business. Vanke in 2014 partnered with
Carlyle Group to
invest in nine commercial property projects, and has partners
other
institutional investors for seven other projects. Vanke holds
10%-20% of the
equity interests in the project companies and receives
management fees as well
as its share of net profits. Vanke classifies these projects as
long-term equity
investments.
Q: What are some potential risks for developers?
A: Developers reduce their initial capital commitment using
these asset-light
strategies, but they may be exposed to contingent liability risk
if they provide
guaranteed return rates for investors, as in the Wanda case.
Should the projects
underperform and result in large losses, the burden of the
losses will be borne
by Wanda and not by the external investors. Wanda has agreed to
make up for any
shortfall in investors' annualised returns up to 6% with its own
share of
profits from the projects. It will also bear any project
construction cost
overruns.
Wanda's income stream from the asset-light projects may not be
stable. The
rental income from the projects may be lower-than-expected,
which would result
in lower management fees and profit distributions for Wanda.
Many of these
asset-light projects are located in less-developed Tier 3 or 4
cities, where
consumption power is weaker. Vanke's strategy, in which it
effectively sells
these commercial properties and receives management fees, is
less exposed to
these risks.
The success of the asset-light model hinges on investor demand
for investment
instruments tied to these properties. Investors will require
these instruments
to have a sufficiently high rental yield over interest rates for
regular income,
or strong capital gains potential. Exit options for investors
remain highly
uncertain without a ready public market for such investment
instruments. The
domestic REIT market is in its infancy with the first public
REIT product listed
on the Shenzhen Exchange in July 2015. There is no specific
legal framework or
any favourable tax arrangement for REITs in China as in mature
markets like the
U.S.
Contact:
Laura Long
Associate Analyst
+86 21 5097 3019
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Limited, Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue,
Pudong, Shanghai,
China
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
