(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the recent
announcement by
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG, A/Stable) that its
60%-owned
subsidiary Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited
(SMFL) had
agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to fully acquire General
Electric
Group's (GE) leasing operation in Japan will have no rating
impact on SMFG and
its subsidiary banks. Fitch views the acquisition as small, and
it should
complement SMFG's core domestic businesses, which have a leading
position in the
domestic leasing sector.
On 15 December 2015, SMFG announced that SMFL plans to acquire a
100% equity
interest in GE's Japanese leasing business. The latter covers
equipment/asset
leasing, small-ticket leasing and automotive leasing, and it has
earnings assets
of about JPY510bn (11% of SMFL's total assets and just 0.3% of
SMFG's total
assets at end-March 2015). The purchase price will be about
JPY575bn and the
deal is likely to close by April 2016. No details about how the
acquisition will
be financed within the SMFG group are available.
SMFG intends to actively and selectively invest in growth and
profitable
business areas in Japan and overseas. This is SMFG's second
purchase of assets
from GE; the first was a purchase of a USD2.2bn European loan
portfolio in
September 2015. The leasing businesses of SMFL and GE have
limited product and
client overlaps. The acquisitions increase SMFG's overall risk
profile, but
improved efficiency would enhance internal capital generation
modestly. The
leasing business segment represents 8% of SMFG's consolidated
net business
profit for the fiscal year first half ended 30 September 2015.
Fitch in November 2015 upgraded SMFG's Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings to 'A'
from 'A-', reflecting the upgrade of the banking group's
Viability Rating (VR)
to 'a' from 'a-'. The upgrades were driven by the efforts SMFG
has taken to
strengthen its risk buffers (especially capital) in the past few
years. The
ratings take into account the group's strong domestic franchise
and ample
liquidity, as well as healthy capital position and higher
profitability relative
to other major banks in Japan. However, the risk of negative
ratings action will
increase if the agency views capital as no longer being
commensurate with its
risk appetite. The ratings are unlikely to face positive action
since they are
currently at the same level as that of the Japan sovereign.
For more details on the rating drivers and sensitivities for
SMFG, see "Fitch
Upgrades SMFG; Affirms Other Major Japanese Banks" dated 17
November 2015 and
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Naoki Morimura
Director
Financial Institutions
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 102-0083 Japan
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
