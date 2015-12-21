(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Telefonica Deutschland
Holdings AG's (TEF DE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB'. The
Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect TEF DE's solid position in the German
telecoms market (Fitch
estimate: 30% of mobile service revenue), good integration
progress since the
acquisition of E-Plus, a competitive but rational market
environment and a
disciplined financial policy. So far its year- one integration
is ahead of plan,
allowing management to upgrade its public guidance for EBITDA
and reduce capex
for 2015.
Guidance for a flat dividend in 2015 suggests management remains
committed to
progressive distributions over time but also to its financial
leverage target of
reported net debt-to-EBITDA of up to 1.0x (0.9x at 9M15). This
target currently
corresponds to funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage
of 2.9x-3.0x;
with 3.0x being our rating case estimate for end-2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Integration Progressed, 2015 Guidance Upgraded
Despite the challenge of integrating two divergent brands, as
well as
amalgamating and rationalising two national infrastructures and
retail channels,
TEF DE has so far managed the process well. It has managed cost
rationalisation
cohesively while at the same time ensuring that customer
experience has not been
undermined. Operational trends, measured by customer base and
market share
stability, LTE penetration, data usage and average revenue per
user (ARPU),
indicate that consumer experience is being managed effectively.
Financial synergies are ahead of plan with the company achieving
in year one 35%
of the planned EUR800m synergies (over five years), versus an
original target of
30%. EBITDA and capex guidance for 2015 were both upgraded at
the 9M15 results
announcement, with EBITDA growth revised from above 10% to 15%
to 20%. Fitch
expects the upgrade to lead to stronger near-term free cash flow
(FCF)
generation, although management has not revised its medium term
expectations.
Stabilising and Rational Market
While it is too early to say how TEF DE's capacity off-take
agreement with
virtual mobile network operator (MVNO) partner, Drillisch, will
affect market
pricing over the medium term, Fitch considers the market
environment as stable.
We estimate total market revenues (excluding MVNO retail
revenues) continue to
decline at low single-digit rates, but that the pace of decline
is slowing.
Market stabilisation is in Fitch's view likely to develop given
the improving
trends and the developments seen in other markets. In mobile,
margin expansion
across the market is reflecting a more rational approach to
reduced handset
subsidy, while smartphone and LTE penetration are driving data
usage, which we
expect to lead to mobile service revenue growth over time.
Despite the
challenges of the integration the enlarged TEF DE has maintained
and moderately
improved its market position at a time when the competition will
have sought to
take advantage of the disruption caused by the merger.
Financial Policy, Dividends & Operating Leases
Fitch views TEF DE's operating environment as competitive but
rational and that
following the merger and given the integration progress so far,
its ratings are
less constrained than in the past. Its ratings are also driven
by financial
policy and a high level of operating leases. Fitch views
management as
disciplined and consistent in its financial policies, with a
stated leverage
(reported net debt/EBITDA) target of below 1.0x (9M15: 0.9x).
Statements around dividend policy are clear with management
committed to a
progressive pay-out but which takes into account ongoing
investment needs,
including the likelihood of capex remaining high for the next
two years. Fitch
does though expect dividends to increase over the medium term,
reflecting the
growth of FCF.
Operating lease and handset receivable adjustments currently add
an estimated
1.9x to 2.0x to the unadjusted (net debt / EBITDA) measure of
leverage - our
base case envisages FFO adjusted net leverage peaking at 3.0x in
2015 and that
the metric will trend down as FCF expands and leases reduce
given the benefit of
network rationalisation. An evolving dividend policy will be a
key determinant
of FCF expansion and whether the company is likely to meet one
of its key
upgrade metrics of FFO net leverage of around 2.5x. Our rating
case does not
envisage this metric being met over the next two years.
Use of Factoring
As seen to varying degrees across the peer group TEF DE also
makes use of
factoring - to help manage working capital and as a source of
liquidity in
relation to handset receivables. Adjustments for factoring would
add a further
0.2x to the forecast 3.0x FFO adjusted net leverage for 2015.
The degree to
which factoring becomes a core part of a company's liquidity is
important given
that in the absence of factoring these amounts would need to be
financed by more
traditional on-balance sheet means.
Spectrum Auctions Complete, License Visibility
Spectrum auctions that took place in 1H15 saw TEF DE secure a
significant share
of the spectrum on offer, including sizeable blocks of newly
available
frequencies and the renewal of its existing GSM license.
Licenses are therefore
largely secured for the next 17 years and close to EUR1bn of the
EUR1.2bn
spectrum payment already paid. The outcome of the auction was
broadly within
Fitch's working assumption in terms of cost - while the
remaining instalments of
EUR111m in 2016 and 2017 will not unduly pressure cash flow over
the next two
years. Fitch views clarity with respect to spectrum and license
renewal as a
positive factor.
Fixed Line & Content Strategy
With wholesale access to Deutsche Telekom's fibre network, TEF
DE has convergent
capabilities and approximately 2.1 million fixed broadband
customers. While
fixed line revenues are likely to remain a modest part of the
revenue mix, fixed
access trends are showing improvement and Fitch views the
ability to offer
convergent services as an important, if less critical, part of
the overall
consumer offer.
While there is a market for quad-play in Germany - Deutsche
Telekom for
instance, has 2.6m IPTV/satellite subscribers - Fitch does not
view the German
market like the UK where pay TV has become a compelling part of
the telecoms
offer. Data usage on mobile is being driven by content - music,
social media and
video. Fitch understands revenue share agreements with content
providers are
profitable, but takes the view these services are as important
in terms of
driving data usage and ultimately improving ARPU through
upgrades to higher
usage tariffs or usage fees outside agreed service tiers.
Parent Subsidiary Linkage
TEF DE's ratings are assigned broadly on a standalone basis, but
with some
ultimate linkage to its parent, Telefonica SA (BBB+/Stable). The
company is
established as a standalone entity, with separate management,
independent
governance and its own financial policy. Given its scale and
maturity, Fitch
regards TEF DE as a sustainable independent business with a
proven ability to
finance itself.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TEF DE
include:-
- EBITDA before restructuring around EUR1.7bn in 2015 (22.3%
margin), exceeding
EUR2bn in 2018
- Annual rent expense falling from EUR600m in 2015 to below
EUR540m from 2018 as
the network is integrated and rationalised
- No significant cash tax before 2020
- Neutral working capital in 2015, aggregate negative working
capital flows of
EUR400m 2016-2018, largely reflecting integration and
restructuring effects
- Non-recurring cash integration costs of EUR577m incurred
during 2015 to 2018
- Capex (excluding spectrum) above EUR1bn per year through to
2018
- Cash dividends slightly progressing from EUR714m in 2015, flat
in cash terms
in 2016; growth thereafter as FCF expands
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Continued evidence that the integration of E-Plus and network
rationalisation
is progressing; leading to sustainable improvements in the
margin and cash flow
profile,
- FFO adjusted net leverage trending consistently around 2.5x or
below; with
forecast expectations subject to visibility on capital
allocation and
shareholder remuneration as the integration progresses
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- A material weakening in the company's current financial
profile, including FFO
adjusted net leverage consistently expected to exceed 3.25x
- FFO fixed charge cover consistently below 4.0x
LIQUIDITY
TEF DE currently maintains cash and cash equivalents of EUR200m
and benefits
from an undrawn revolving credit facility of EUR710m with a
maturity beyond 12
months. Pre-dividend FCF excluding spectrum for 9M15 was EUR292m
(2015 cash
dividends EUR714m, spectrum payment EUR977m). Debt maturities
are well spread
with EUR600m and EUR 500m bonds maturing in 2018 and 2021,
respectively and
inter-company loans from Telefonica S.A. totalling EUR500m
maturing within two
years, which are likely to be refinanced in 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Telefonica Deutschland Holdings AG
--Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
O2 Telefonica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH
--Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co OHG
--Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997151
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.