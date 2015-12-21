(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Natixis Bail's and
Cicobail's guaranteed certificate of deposit (CD) programmes
Short-term ratings
of 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of Natixis Bail's and Cicobail's guaranteed CD
programmes is aligned
with Natixis's (A/Stable/F1) Short-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR). This
reflects Fitch's belief that Natixis, which ultimately owns 100%
of both Natixis
Bail and Cicobail, would support debt issued under these
programmes, if
required.
Our expectation is underpinned by the programmes' guarantee.
Natixis has
provided a guarantee for payment in full of the principal and
interests, if any,
on the CD programmes. This guarantee is irrevocable and
unconditional, under
French law.
In addition, Fitch's expectation of support for the programmes
reflects Natixis
Bail's and Cicobail's ownership by, full integration with and
strategic role as
leasing entities of Natixis and, indirectly, of its ultimate
parent Groupe BPCE
(A/Stable/F1). Our view on the likelihood of timely support from
the parent is
further supported by the small size of both entities, which
would make any
required support immaterial relative to the ability of Natixis
to provide it.
Natixis Bail's and Cicobail's assets together represented less
than 1% of
Natixis's at end-2014.
Fitch understands that the main rationale for Natixis setting up
the CD
programmes is for Natixis Bail and Cicobail to maintain
specialised credit
institution status. Since the implementation of CRDIV, French
law requires any
specialised credit institution to have deposits or other
repayable funds from
the public in its funding structure. CD issues qualify as
deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Ratings for the programmes are sensitive to changes in the
Short-term IDR of
Natixis as well as a change in Fitch's view on Natixis's
propensity to honour
the guarantee.
Natixis's IDRs are equalised with those of its ultimate parent,
Groupe BPCE.
This reflects the fact that BPCE S.A. (A/Stable), Groupe BPCE's
central body, is
legally committed to maintain adequate liquidity and solvency
for the entities
affiliated to it, which includes Natixis. Thus, the Short-term
IDR of Natixis
will continue to move in tandem with that of Groupe BPCE unless
there is a
change in the affiliation status, which Fitch views as extremely
unlikely.
