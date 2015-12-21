(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SpareBank
1 SR-Bank's
(SR; A-/Stable/F2) EUR50m Tier 2 subordinated debt issue a
long-term rating of
'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue is rated one notch below SR's 'a-' Viability Rating
(VR). The notching
reflects the notes' higher expected loss severity relative to
senior unsecured
creditors. Fitch did not apply additional notching for
incremental
non-performance risk relative to the VR given that any loss
absorption would
only occur once the bank reaches the point of non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's rating is sensitive to changes in SR's VR. SR's VR
is primarily
sensitive to credit growth surpassing internal capital
generation and materially
weakening capital ratios. It is also sensitive to a significant
house price
correction, deterioration in commercial real estate exposures or
prolonged low
oil prices, which would likely lead to higher unemployment,
lower private
consumption and weaker corporate lending quality (see also
"Fitch Affirms
Norwegian Savings Banks", published 4 November 2015 and
available at
www.fitchratings.com).
In addition, the rating of SR's Tier 2 debt issue is also
sensitive to a change
in Fitch's assessment of loss severity or non-performance risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+ 44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Bengtsson
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1664
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
