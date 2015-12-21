(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Uralsib
Bank's (UB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-' and
removed it from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has
also downgraded
the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'b-' and
subsequently upgraded the
VR to 'b'. The full list of rating actions is provided at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UB'S VR AND IDRS
The downgrade of the VR to 'f' from 'b-' reflects Fitch's view
that the bank has
failed, following extraordinary financial support from the
Russian Deposit
Insurance Agency (DIA) and write-off of outstanding subordinated
obligations to
restore its solvency. The subsequent upgrade of the VR to 'b'
reflects the
agency's assessment of the bank's credit profile and prospects
following the
completion of these measures.
The upgrade of the Long-term IDR to 'B' from 'B-' reflects the
upgrade of the
VR. Fitch has not downgraded the Long-term IDR to 'RD'
(Restricted Default) as
the IDRs reflect the agency's view of the default risks on
senior, rather than
subordinated, obligations, which the bank has continued to
service. The RWN on
the IDRs had reflected the risk that senior creditors may also
face losses as a
result of the bank's potential failure and rescue.
The bank's 'B' Long-term IDR and 'b' VR capture UB's improved
capitalisation,
liquidity and provisioning of a large non-core asset following
the measures to
support the bank. However, the ratings also reflect UB's
expected weak
performance, still significant non-core assets and that the bank
is unlikely in
the near term to meet minimum regulatory capital requirements.
The Negative
Outlook reflects the potential for the weak economic
environment, operating
losses and further impairment charges on non-core assets to
result in pressure
on the bank's capitalisation.
The DIA provided financial assistance to UB in the form of
RUB67bn 10-year and
RUB14bn six-year loans at 0.51% and 6% interest rates,
respectively. Based on
reference interest rates communicated by management to Fitch,
the agency
estimates that these loans will result in a RUB35bn fair value
gain (after tax)
in the bank's IFRS accounts. The bank will also record a RUB15bn
gain (after
tax) on the write-off of its subordinated liabilities (net of
reserves created
against potential litigation risks relating to the write-off of
'old-style'
subordinated debt). The bank partially utilised this
strengthening of its core
capital position to create additional impairment provisions,
mostly on its
equity investment in insurance group SG Uralsib (equal to 1.1x
Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) at end-1H15), which was almost fully written down.
As a result, Fitch estimates the FCC ratio to have increased to
16% currently
from 5% at end-1H15. At the same time, the agency estimates that
total non-core
assets and related party exposures should have fallen to about
0.5x FCC
currently, from 2.8x at end-1H15, reflecting both the SG Uralsib
write-down and
the increase in the absolute amount of core capital. Exposures
to land
investments and loans to the previous majority shareholder
should have reduced
to 30% and 20% of FCC, respectively, from 100% and 65% at
end-1H15. Higher
provisions on these assets might still be required, in Fitch's
view, but even in
case of their full write-off (an unduly harsh scenario, as these
assets have
some value) the FCC ratio would still be broadly consistent with
the current
rating level.
Fitch expects pre-impairment losses to result in moderate
capital erosion in the
bank's IFRS accounts. UB's 1H15 pre-impairment loss, annualised,
was equal to
10% of estimated post-support FCC. Margins should benefit from a
gradual
reduction in deposit costs driven by base-rate reductions, but
will be burdened
by the bank accruing back through the income statement the
initial fair-value
gain on the DIA funding. UB will need to build up
interest-earning assets,
refinance high-cost deposits and reduce operating expenses to
return to
pre-impairment profitability, measures that will take time to
implement.
UB's regulatory capital ratios have fallen below minimum levels
as Russian
accounting standards do not allow for the recognition of
fair-value gains on
below-market rate funding, while the SG Uralsib investment has
been largely
written down. At end-November 2015 UB's regulatory tier 1 and
total capital
ratios were moderately below the 6.625% and 8.625% minimum
regulatory levels
that are expected to come into force on 1 January 2016.
Pre-impairment
profitability in statutory accounts should be firmer than under
IFRS (due to the
low interest accrued on the DIA loans), but internal capital
generation is
likely to be still limited.
In Fitch's view, the risk of recognition of large loan
impairment losses
following the bank's rescue is low. This view is based on the
bank's recently
stable loan delinquency metrics and the solid reserve coverage
of overdue loans.
Non-performing loans (more than 90 days overdue) made up 14% of
gross loans at
end-3Q15 and were 95% covered by total loan impairment reserves;
reported
restructured loans comprised a moderate 4% of the portfolio at
end-1H15. At the
same time, Fitch believes loan quality for UB, as for other
Russian banks, could
come under pressure in the weak operating environment, in
particular if the bank
starts to lend more actively to utilise the DIA funding and
support its
profitability.
The DIA intervention has helped UB stabilise its liquidity after
a significant
RUB50bn customer and interbank funding outflow (equal to about
20% of total
liabilities) in July-November 2015. Liquid assets were equal to
a comfortable
30% of customer deposits at end-November 2015, and wholesale
funding comprised a
limited 2% of liabilities.
As a condition of DIA support for UB, the previous majority
shareholder, Nikolai
Tsvetkov, sold an 82% stake to a new investor, Vladimir Kogan,
for a nominal
amount. Neither the DIA nor other state-controlled entities have
acquired an
equity stake in the bank, while Mr. Tsvetkov retained 15.2%.
Most of UB's senior
management have remained in place following the takeover, but
some uncertainty
remains over the strategy the bank will formulate and implement
in the near- to
medium-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UB'S SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The affirmation of UB's Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating
Floor at 'No
Floor' reflects Fitch's opinion that extraordinary support from
the state
authorities cannot be fully relied upon in the future.
Fitch recognises that the bank's rescue has been structured in a
way that
avoided losses for senior creditors. However, given the bank's
small market
shares, possible further erosion of its franchise and the
exhaustion of
possibilities to write down subordinated creditors, the agency
does not assume
that such support will be forthcoming again, in case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook on UB's Long-term IDR reflects the
potential for the
ratings to be downgraded if pre-impairment losses, additional
provisions on
non-core assets and the weaker operating environment result in
considerable
erosion of the bank's capitalisation. The Outlook could be
revised to Stable if
pressure on capital is moderate and the operating environment
stabilises.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - URALSIB LEASING GROUP'S (ULG) RATINGS
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of UB's wholly-owned subsidiary
ULG because the
latter has chosen to stop participating in the rating process.
The agency will
no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings
and provide
analytical coverage for ULG.
On October 19, 2015 Fitch downgraded ULG's Long-term
foreign-currency IDR to
'RD' from 'B', due to the company's default on some of its bank
loans, and the
Long-term local-currency IDR to 'CCC' from 'B'. The ratings of
ULG have been
withdrawn without affirmation due to insufficient information to
assess whether
the restructuring of the defaulted debt has been completed and
hence the
company's credit profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
Uralsib Bank
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; off RWN; Outlook
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; off RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating:; downgraded to 'f' from 'b-'; off RWN,
upgraded to 'b' from
'f'
Uralsib Leasing Group
The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation:
Long and short-term foreign currency IDR: 'RD'
Long term local currency IDR: 'CCC'
Support Rating: '5'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Alexander Danilov (UB)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Sergey Popov (ULG)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Roman Kornev (UB, ULG)
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015)
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997149
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
