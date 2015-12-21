(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 21 (Fitch) The inconclusive outcome of Spain's
general election
increases the related risks of prolonged political uncertainty,
and potentially
a looser fiscal policy stance and/or a reversal of structural
reforms, Fitch
Ratings says.
The ruling Popular Party (PP) remains the largest party but lost
its
parliamentary majority, securing 123 of 350 seats, while the
Socialist Party
(PSOE) won 90. The results confirm the shift away from PP-PSOE
dominance of
Spanish politics resulting from the emergence of two new
parties, Podemos and
Ciudadanos, since the previous election in 2011. They secured 69
and 40 seats,
respectively. Other parties have 28 seats between them.
The PP's Mariano Rajoy has said he will try to form an
administration, but this
may take time and options look limited. A PP-PSOE "grand
coalition" would have a
majority (unlike a PP-Ciudadanos tie-up) but appears politically
unlikely. A
coalition would therefore probably require at least three
parties, making it
more challenging to secure a coherent and stable government.
Fresh elections
next year are a possibility.
The advent of Podemos and Ciudadanos has taken Spanish politics
into a new era
and Sunday's poll was always likely to present a wider range of
potential
combinations, as we noted when we affirmed Spain's 'BBB+'/Stable
sovereign
rating in October. But if the outcome is a weak government or
one reliant on
more radical parties, some roll-back of previous reforms and
fiscal loosening
could result.
The recent strong cyclical economic recovery has offset some
risks posed by the
stalling of fiscal consolidation in the run-up to the elections.
Combined with
very low interest rates, this has helped reduce budget deficits,
which we
forecast to drop to 4.3% of GDP this year, 3.1% in 2016 and 2.7%
in 2017
(2010-2014 average was 8.3%). But Spain's fiscal adjustment is
still incomplete.
We forecast gross general government debt to GDP to peak this
year at 99% and
decline to 90% in 2024 under our baseline scenario, but this
would still be more
than double the 'BBB' category median.
In the short run political uncertainty is likely to have limited
impact on
fiscal policy as the 2016 budget was approved before the
elections. We maintain
our baseline assumption that any new government will keep public
debt/GDP
declining in the latter half of the decade, consistent with
eurozone and Spanish
fiscal policy rules, although the election increases risks of
slippage. But an
extended period of political uncertainty and the possibility of
a partial
reversal of reform and consolidation measures could damage
economic confidence
and reverse the current benign macro-fiscal dynamics.
One of the key challenges facing Spain's new government will be
to formulate its
response to the Catalonia regional parliament's November
decision to formally
start the process of independence. The differing stances of
Spain's main
political parties on the issue and the potential influence in
parliament of
nationalist regional parties means this is a significant
political uncertainty.
Finding a mutually acceptable agreement between Madrid and
Barcelona (and
potentially other regions) on regional reform and more autonomy
for Catalonia
within Spain will be challenging.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame_render.cfm?rp
t_id=872871">Click here for our most recent Full Rating Report
on Spain.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame_render.cfm?rp
t_id=874687">Click here for "2016 Outlook: Western European
Sovereign.
Contact:
Gergely Kiss
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ed Parker
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1176
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34
93 323 8414,
Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.