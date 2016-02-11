(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 11 (Fitch) In a new special report, Fitch
Ratings reviews
insurance company participation in the Federal Home Loan Bank
system (FHLB),
which has grown by an average of 7.8% annually over the last
five years. In
addition, several insurance groups have substantially increased
their borrowing
capacity in the FHLB. Fitch's report also highlights the
rationale for
membership and the manner in which insurers are utilizing the
FHLB as a source
of capital.
While FHLB membership is typically associated with commercial
banks and other
deposit and lending institutions, insurance company membership
has grown to
include 304 insurers at year-end 2014. Insurers represented 4%
of all FHLB
members and nearly 13% of all funds advanced to members at
year-end 2014.
Despite the recent Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) ruling
barring captives
from FHLB membership, Fitch believes membership growth will
continue among
traditional insurers. Insurer membership in the FHLB is
weighted largely within
the life insurance sector, but property/casualty, and to a
lesser extent health
insurers, are increasing their participation in the FHLB system.
FHLB membership provides a readily available, low cost source of
funds for an
insurance company member. Many insurers do not have outstanding
advances from
the FHLB, but membership provides a valuable source of backup
liquidity for an
insurer.
While Fitch views FHLB membership positively, FHLB membership
has not merited
ratings upgrades for individual insurers. Rather, membership is
viewed as a
potential mitigating factor against negative rating actions
related to liquidity
in a stress scenario. Conversely, excessive borrowing relative
to an insurer's
capital base or risky use of FHLB funding could have negative
rating
implications.
A primary element of the FHLB system is collateralization of
advances when loans
are made. Various parties are currently seeking to address
certain regulatory
uncertainty and inconsistency among state's insurance laws as to
the treatment
of FHLB collateral in insolvency. Resolution of these issues
could further
increase the use of the FHLB system by insurance companies.
Additionally, the expanded acceptance of commercial whole loans
and municipal
securities as acceptable forms of collateral by some FHL Banks
has driven growth
in advances to insurance company members and may drive further
growth in new
insurance members.
The full report: The Federal Home Loan Bank System's Growing
Role in the
Insurance Industry is available at fichratings.com
Federal
