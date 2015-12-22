(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-and Short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banesco USA (BNSC) at 'B+ and
'B',
respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of
ratings follows
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
BNSC's IDRs reflect the company's geographic and product
concentration, mainly
in South Florida commercial real estate (CRE), and a loan
portfolio profile that
includes exposure to economic conditions in Latin America,
primarily Venezuela.
Further, BNSC's ratings reflect a very limited franchise in
South Florida, and
historically weak earnings metrics which have been negatively
affected by costs
associated with remediating its ongoing consent order with the
FDIC stemming
from BSA/AML deficiencies. Fitch expects successful remediation
of the consent
order without material fines and/or negative findings by
regulators. Fitch
considers BNSC's asset quality profile to be in line with its
rating level. The
company's ratings are supported by its adequate capital levels
and good
liquidity profile.
Although BNSC is affiliated with the Banesco Group and shares
common ownership,
BNSC does not incorporate a holding company structure and there
is no direct
ownership linkage to Banesco Banco Universal (BBU) in Venezuela.
BNSC benefits
from the 'Banesco' brand, its strong recognition in Latin
America, and BBU's
market leading position in Venezuela. BBU is Venezuela's largest
privately held
bank in terms of deposit and assets. In Fitch's opinion,
contagion risk from
BBU, which shares the same brand, is limited at this time.
Fitch notes that there may be risks to BNSC's Venezuelan
depositors seeking
other U.S.-based banking institutions in which to deposit their
monies in the
event there is concern regarding BNSC or the Banesco Group.
However, to date,
BNSC has actually benefited from its association with the
Banesco brand, despite
volatility in Venezuela, as demonstrated by its relatively
stable deposit base.
Should a change in depositor behavior become evident, BNSC's
ratings may be
impacted.
The company's good liquidity profile is driven by its large core
deposit base,
and benefits from a high volume of international deposits which
make up 54% of
total deposits. The majority of international funding is sourced
from Venezuelan
depositors who have turned to U.S. banks as a safe haven. These
deposits
typically have a very low attrition rate, limited rate
sensitivity and provide a
stable source of low-cost funding. In an effort to reduce
reliance on Venezuelan
funding, management has been working to grow domestic deposits
in conjunction
with loan growth. Fitch views the diversification of funding
sources positively.
Furthermore, BNSC maintains a high level of cash and liquid
assets to support
immediate liquidity needs.
In Fitch's view, the lack of access to external capital is
considered a rating
constraint. That said, BNSC's capitalization is appropriate for
the risk profile
of the institution. As of Sept. 30, 2015, the company's Fitch
core capital/risk
weighted assets ratio was 11.85% and its tangible common
equity/tangible assets
ratio was 9.30%. Although Fitch considers the capital base
sufficient to support
risks within the business mix, further balance sheet growth
coupled with limited
profitability may impact capital ratios.
BNSC's earnings measures tend to be weak when compared to other
community banks
and are considered a rating constraint. Fitch attributes this to
historically
higher efficiency ratios, even excluding costs associated with
remediating the
FDIC consent order, which have been partially offset by stronger
margins. Net
interest margins, however, have been historically supported by
accretion income
associated with credit impaired loans purchased from Security
Bank as well as
deposit cost advantages associated with its low-cost
international deposits.
Prospectively, we expect earnings to be constrained as the
company focuses on
diversifying its deposit mix by adding more domestically-sourced
deposits, which
are higher cost, and as accretion income declines. Further,
earnings may be
hindered given the ongoing focus on remediating its consent
order, coupled with
still-low interest rates.
Fitch considers BNSC's asset quality profile to be reflective of
the rating
level. The company has exhibited strong growth in recent years,
particularly in
CRE and commercial credits. Moreover, Fitch also considers BNSC
to be product
and geographically concentrated, as CRE represents over 400% of
capital and is
concentrated in the Miami-Dade MSA. Additional credit risk
considerations
include the effects of sovereign risk in the international loan
portfolio, which
makes up approximately 14% of total loans. Over half of the
international
portfolio consists of exposure to borrowers in Venezuela and is
mainly secured
by residential, and, to a lesser extent, CRE properties in South
Florida as well
as cash deposits. Although economic instability remains a
concern in Venezuela,
credit risk is offset by the strong level of collateral
protection and the
company's prudent non-resident credit underwriting standards.
Although credit
performance has been solid over the past several quarters, and
has dramatically
improved since the financial crisis, asset quality indicators
may be benefitting
from recent rapid loan portfolio growth.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNSC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, BNSC is not systemically important and, therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
Historically, BNSC's principal shareholders have demonstrated a
willingness to
provide capital; however, Fitch's rating analysis does not
assume capital
support from the shareholders.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BNSC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one-notch higher than
the company's
IDR because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VRS
Sustained and improved profitability combined with the
maintenance of strong
credit performance would be considered positive rating drivers.
Given BNSC's
ties to the Banesco Group and in particular the Venezuelan
deposit base,
material positive rating momentum may only occur following
stabilization of the
operating environment in Venezuela.
Ratings could be negatively affected if BNSC experienced a
declining trend in
its depositor base and/or if unexpected adverse events affect
Banesco Group.
Fitch notes that there may be risks to BNSC's Venezuelan deposit
base such as
depositors seeking other U.S.-based banking institutions in
which to deposit
their monies given concerns with BBU and/or depositors
withdrawing their funds
to make routine operational purchases as inflation rises further
in Venezuela.
Banesco's recent growth in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans
has outpaced
peers. Credit performance has remained stable to date. However,
should credit
losses deteriorate materially, thereby impacting capital,
negative rating action
could ensue.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNSC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Since BNSC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BNSC are
primarily
sensitive to any change in BNSC's long- and short-term IDRs.
PROFILE
Banesco USA was established in 2006 by the principal
shareholders of the Banesco
Group and provides traditional banking services, primarily real
estate
financing, to retail clients as well as to small-to-medium-sized
companies.
Services are offered via a total of six branches with three
throughout
Miami-Dade County, two in Broward County and one in San Juan,
Puerto Rico.
Banesco USA is based in Coral Gables, FL.
Fitch has affirmed the following:
Banesco USA (BNSC)
--Long-term IDR at 'B+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB-';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
