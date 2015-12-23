(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
Zealand Association
of Credit Unions' (trading as Co-op Money NZ) Long- and
Short-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' and 'B', respectively. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
The affirmation of Co-op Money NZ's IDR and Stable Outlook
reflect Fitch's view
that the organisation is likely to maintain its performance over
the next 12-24
months. Co-op Money NZ's ratings are constrained by its limited
franchise and
customer base. The association has a strong position in its key
markets,
servicing 100% of the credit unions and building societies in
New Zealand
however the combined market share of its members is low relative
to total system
assets and unlikely to reach investment grade ratings due to
their size,
geographical concentration and limited financial flexibility.
Co-op Money NZ operates a simple business model which carries a
low degree of
market and credit risk. It acts as a trade organisation and
service provider for
its 18 members, offering sector and technology support, central
banking services
and payment solutions with scale benefits that could not be
achieved
individually. Outside of its wholly owned insurance subsidiary -
Credit Union
Insurance Limited (IFS: BBB-/Stable), trading as Co-op Insurance
NZ, there is no
direct exposure to its members' end customers. Co-op Money NZ
also offers its
services to institutions outside its member base at differential
pricing. This
currently accounts for a small proportion of revenue but Fitch
expects it to
grow over the next 24 months.
At FYE15, the provision of central banking operations accounted
for 94% of Co-op
Money NZ's balance sheet assets and all non-equity balance sheet
funding.
Depositor concentration remains evident - the two largest
depositors accounted
for 59% of total deposits at FYE15. Asset concentration is also
high with
exposure to the four major New Zealand banks (IDR: 'AA-')
accounting for 74% of
total investments. Co-op Money NZ's liquidity risk is partly
mitigated by the
high quality and short duration of its investment portfolio.
Fitch expects Co-op Money NZ's profitability to remain around
current levels in
FY16. Absolute profitability levels are low however is
reflective of the
organisations' business model and subsidies provided on services
to members.
Co-op Money NZ is gradually expanding its non-member customer
and external
revenue sources however benefits are not expected to be realised
in the short
term due to ongoing investment into systems and technology.
Co-op Money NZ's capitalisation has gradually improved however
remains modest
with tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 10.1% at
FYE15. The
absolute level of capital remains small and the organisation has
limited sources
to raise new equity. Distribution of base capital noteholders
are not directly
related to profitability, which could result in some volatility
in capital
generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
Co-op Money NZ's IDRs are sensitive to developments in New
Zealand's non-bank
financial institution sector. Negative rating action could take
place if Co-op
Money NZ were to lose the confidence of its members, resulting
in member exits.
A weakening in the operating viability of its members,
particularly the larger
ones would also place negative pressure on the ratings.
Significant diversification of Co-op Money NZ's non-member
revenues and an
increase in capital and profitability levels would be required
for positive
rating momentum which Fitch considers unlikely in the short
term.
The rating actions are as follows:
New Zealand Association of Credit Unions:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; and
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jack Do
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2 108 0151
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997267
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
