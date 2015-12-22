(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects greater
competition in
Thailand's telecommunication sector after new entrant Jas Mobile
Broadband
Company Limited (Jas Mobile) won an auction in December 2015 for
900MHz spectrum
with a THB75.7bn bid.
Jas Mobile plans to launch a 4G service and is likely to pursue
an aggressive
marketing strategy to build up its subscriber base and gain
market share from
the incumbent operators. Jas Mobile is a subsidiary of Jasmin
International
Public Company Limited - a major fixed broadband provider in
Thailand.
Fitch expects the data tariff in Thailand's mobile market to
decline further as
incumbent operators - Advanced Info Service Public Company
Limited
(BBB+/AA+(tha)/Stable), Total Access Communication Public
Company Limited (DTAC;
BBB/AA(tha)/Stable) and True Corporation Public Company
Limited's (not rated)
mobile business - compete on price with Jas Mobile. Their
marketing expenses are
likely to rise as competition increases, which will offset the
regulatory cost
savings stemming from the migration to the licence regime.
Incumbents are also
likely to increase investments in 4G capacity ahead of the
newcomer's launch and
to support a growth in data traffic. As a result, their free
cash flows are
likely to be negative, and financial leverage will increase in
2016.
Fitch expects Jas Mobile to face difficulties in providing
nationwide coverage
in the absence of mandatory infrastructure sharing and domestic
roaming
arrangements. Jas Mobile will burn through a lot of cash to
build a subscriber
base, given the significant capital outlay, high spectrum cost
and intense price
competition. Nevertheless, the company should benefit from its
low frequency
900MHz spectrum as it is more cost-efficient to roll out because
of its wider
coverage than higher frequency bands. Jas Mobile is likely to
launch its 4G
service in 2016.
Fitch does not expect an increase in competition from Jas Mobile
to have an
immediate impact on the ratings of the two largest mobile phone
operators - AIS
and DTAC. Operating EBITDAR margins for AIS and DTAC remain
strong and their
financial leverage low. The companies are generally
well-positioned to cope with
tougher competition without having a major rating impact.
Downside risks remain,
though. Significant higher-than-expect competition that reduces
market share,
margin and cash flow from operations for a prolonged period
would impair these
companies' ability to sustain high levels of investment and
dividend payouts
without hurting their credit quality.
