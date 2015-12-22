(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects greater competition in Thailand's telecommunication sector after new entrant Jas Mobile Broadband Company Limited (Jas Mobile) won an auction in December 2015 for 900MHz spectrum with a THB75.7bn bid. Jas Mobile plans to launch a 4G service and is likely to pursue an aggressive marketing strategy to build up its subscriber base and gain market share from the incumbent operators. Jas Mobile is a subsidiary of Jasmin International Public Company Limited - a major fixed broadband provider in Thailand. Fitch expects the data tariff in Thailand's mobile market to decline further as incumbent operators - Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (BBB+/AA+(tha)/Stable), Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC; BBB/AA(tha)/Stable) and True Corporation Public Company Limited's (not rated) mobile business - compete on price with Jas Mobile. Their marketing expenses are likely to rise as competition increases, which will offset the regulatory cost savings stemming from the migration to the licence regime. Incumbents are also likely to increase investments in 4G capacity ahead of the newcomer's launch and to support a growth in data traffic. As a result, their free cash flows are likely to be negative, and financial leverage will increase in 2016. Fitch expects Jas Mobile to face difficulties in providing nationwide coverage in the absence of mandatory infrastructure sharing and domestic roaming arrangements. Jas Mobile will burn through a lot of cash to build a subscriber base, given the significant capital outlay, high spectrum cost and intense price competition. Nevertheless, the company should benefit from its low frequency 900MHz spectrum as it is more cost-efficient to roll out because of its wider coverage than higher frequency bands. Jas Mobile is likely to launch its 4G service in 2016. Fitch does not expect an increase in competition from Jas Mobile to have an immediate impact on the ratings of the two largest mobile phone operators - AIS and DTAC. Operating EBITDAR margins for AIS and DTAC remain strong and their financial leverage low. The companies are generally well-positioned to cope with tougher competition without having a major rating impact. Downside risks remain, though. Significant higher-than-expect competition that reduces market share, margin and cash flow from operations for a prolonged period would impair these companies' ability to sustain high levels of investment and dividend payouts without hurting their credit quality. Contact: Obboon Thirachit Director +66 2 108 0159 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Nichaya Seamanontaprinya Associate Director +66 2 108 0161 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.