(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore-based
semiconductor assembly and test company STATS ChipPAC Limited's
(STATS)
Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating affirmation follows the conversion in December 2015
of China
Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., Ltd.'s (IC
fund) shareholder
loan into equity, which makes it the shareholder with the
largest effective
stake in STATS. However, Fitch believes Jiangsu Changjiang
Electronics
Technology Co. Ltd. (JCET) will retain management control over
STATS.
The agency has also assigned STATS's 8.5% USD425m senior secured
notes due 2020
a final rating of 'BB'. The final rating on the notes follows
the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received, and is in
line with the
expected rating assigned on 9 November 2015. The notes are
guaranteed by all the
key operating companies, except those in China and Thailand.
STATS will use the
proceeds of the bond to refinance its existing borrowings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Linkages with JCET: A consortium led by JCET in October
2015 completed
the acquisition of 100% of STATS for an equity value of USD780m.
STATS's ratings
are based on the consolidated credit profile of JCET, its
controlling
shareholder, given strong financial, operating and strategic
linkages between
the two entities. STATS will account for about 60% of JCET's
pro-forma 2015
revenue and EBITDA respectively.
Linkages to Strengthen: Fitch believes JCET will continue to act
as controlling
shareholder, and maintain management control and the majority of
seats on the
board even after IC fund becomes the largest shareholder. JCET
is also the
guarantor for a USD120m loan arranged by Bank of China to
JCET-SC (Singapore)
Pte. Ltd., the immediate holding entity of STATS. Temasek,
previously a
shareholder of STATS, also has the right to sell USD200m of
perpetual securities
to JCET after three years.
We believe Semiconductor Manufacturing Investment Corp. (SMIC)
and IC fund - the
other consortium members - are likely to act as junior partners.
In time, JCET's
control over STATS could be strengthened as SMIC has put options
to exit for
cash or swap for JCET equity.
Notes Rated Higher: The notes are rated one notch higher than
the IDR,
reflecting the recovery benefits of the security package, which
covers
principally all of STATS's group assets outside China and
Thailand. About 70% of
STATS's group revenues are generated by the subsidiaries
providing security. The
guarantors on the notes generate about 75% of the group's
revenue and EBITDA.
Combined Group Stronger: The combined entity will benefit from
an improved
market position as the fourth-largest player with a 10% revenue
share in the
fragmented USD25bn Integrated Circuit (IC) outsourced assembly
and testing
(OSAT) industry. It will also benefit from advanced IC packaging
capability,
established relationships with US- and Europe-based customers
and growing demand
from China.
Profitability Depends on Utilisation: We forecast the combined
entity's 2015
pro-forma revenue at around USD2.5bn with an operating EBITDAR
margin of
20%-21%, as capacity utilisation and cost savings could increase
to offset the
one-time restructuring costs. Utilisation could improve due to
greater exposure
to growing Chinese semiconductor demand backed by STATS's
advanced technological
capabilities. Cost, capex and revenue synergies will be realised
from
elimination of duplication in marketing and R&D costs and
relocation of STATS's
Shanghai facility closer to JCET's Chinese facilities.
Higher Leverage than Peers: The ratings are constrained by the
JCET group's
relatively high leverage. Following the conversion of IC fund's
USD140m
shareholder loan to equity, we expect the group's 2015
FFO-adjusted leverage to
be around 3.6x-3.9x, which is higher than the average of 2.0x
for its top-four
peers in the OSAT industry. The market leader - Advanced
Semiconductor
Engineering Inc.'s (ASE, BBB/Rating Watch Negative) 2015
FFO-adjusted leverage
is around 2.0x.
Fragmented Back-end Industry: OSAT businesses generally have
weak credit
profiles because they lack pricing power due to the fragmented
industry and they
have relatively low bargaining power due to customer
concentration and low
switching costs. OSAT is a relatively small segment of the
USD350bn
semiconductor industry; about half of the industry's assembly
and testing
services are carried out in-house by foundries and integrated
device
manufacturers.
Adequate Liquidity: STATS had USD262m in cash and equivalents
and banking
facilities of USD113m at end-September 2015. Post-refinancing,
we expect STATS's
USD93.9m cash and equivalents and committed undrawn banking
facilities of up to
USD500m to fully cover its short-term debt of USD116.2m.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- The combined entity's revenue to rise by mid-single-digit
percentage,
benefitting from higher capacity utilisation.
- Operating EBITDAR margin of 20%-21%.
- Capex/revenue of around 16%.
- 2015 total debt of the combined entity around USD2.2bn -
including USD200m of
lease-adjusted debt.
- JCET will continue to control STATS, notwithstanding that the
IC fund is now
the largest shareholder in STATS.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- JCET consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage of over 4.0x on a
sustained basis.
- Larger-than-expected restructuring/integration costs
post-acquisition and/or
evidence that the acquisition is having an adverse impact on
STATS's customer
relationships.
- JCET's loss of control and/or majority board representation in
STATS and its
holding companies.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- An improvement in JCET consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage to
below 3.0x.
- Sustained positive FCF margin.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+612 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
07 Dec 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=997269
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
