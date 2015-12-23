(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Property Watch - December
2015
here
SHANGHAI, December 23 (Fitch) Contracted sales rose at a
double-digit
year-on-year rate for the third consecutive month due to a
strong increase in
gross floor area (GFA) sold and higher prices in Tier 1 cities,
Fitch Ratings
says in its latest China Property Watch.
GFA sold exceeded GFA started for the second consecutive month,
with both
new-home construction and land acquisitions continuing to
contract as a result
of homebuilders' destocking. Most Fitch-rated Chinese
homebuilders reported
solid growth in contracted sales for the first 11 months of
2015. Chinese
developers' offshore bond issuance recovered in November 2015
while their
onshore issuance remained flat relative to the previous month.
The full report "China Property Watch - December 2015" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Shuncheng Zhang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3039
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+ 852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
