BARCELONA/LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Pequenos y
Medianos Astilleros, Sociedad de Reconversion SA's (Pymar)
Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and Short-Term
Foreign Currency
IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
The ratings were affirmed because no substantial change in the
link with the
sponsor, the Spanish government. The Outlook is Stable
reflecting that of Spain.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has applied its Public Sector Entity criteria for the
rating because the
entity plays a strong public role in and is strategically
important to the
development of Spain's shipbuilding industry. Pymar's ratings
are therefore
credit-linked with those of the Kingdom of Spain
(BBB+/Stable/F2), but are
notched down by one notch. Fitch has also factored into the
rating potential
support from Spain's autonomous communities, if needed, given
the important role
of Pymar in regional industrial activities.
The ratings take into account Pymar's key role in providing
guarantees for the
shipbuilding industry against its guarantee fund, Fondo
Patrimonial de Garantias
(FPG), which provides security to cover any potential losses.
The total level of
FPG guarantees outstanding fell to EUR44m at end-2014 from
EUR908m at end-2009.
However, given the economic downturn, which had a severe impact
on the industry
and resulted in a large number of guarantees issued by Pymar
being called,
mainly between 2010 and 2012, Pymar has not issued any new
guarantees against
FPG. Pymar could issue new guarantees against a new fund, "Fondo
de Garantias
Navales", established by Pymar's wholly owned subsidiary,
Pymaval Garantias,
S.A.U., in 2012; Fondo de Garantias Navales has a stricter
granting and limit
criteria than FPG. The total amount of guarantees under the FGN
is only EUR1m.
Pymar's shareholder base comprises 19 small and medium-sized
private
shipbuilders. The central government, despite not being a
shareholder, is
represented on Pymar's board of directors and executive
committee, both of which
lend considerable influence on decisions affecting the
reconversion plans of the
sector.
Activity in the sector dropped substantially, mainly as the old
tax lease system
had been investigated by the European Commission. However, the
General Court of
the European Union recently annulled the Commission's July 2013
decision against
the former system of tax lease. The court confirmed that this
system would not
be considered as state aid, thus exempting investors from
returning the fiscal
benefits they had gained between 2007 and 2011. Furthermore, in
2012 a new tax
lease system was approved by the Commission and ratified by the
General Court.
The new system has now been used in 21 operations worth a total
of EUR480m; and
we consider the prospects for shipyards' order books now
brighter.
Spanish small- and medium-sized shipbuilders provide direct and
indirect
employment to about 87,000 persons.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Pymar's ratings are credit-linked to those of the Spain's.
Therefore, any rating
action on the sovereign would be mirrored in Pymar's ratings.
An upgrade or downgrade could also follow if there is a change
in Fitch's
assessment of state extraordinary support.
